The 10 Most Buzzed About Politicians Of 2012

Walter Hickey
The 2012 election cycle had a number of powerful personalities compete for the limelight.

From notorious legislators to presidential also-rans, dozens of politicians dominated the news all year.

Google tracked these people over the course of 2012 and has collected them in Zeitgeist 2012, a bundle of lists describing people and events that defined the year.

Here are the top 10 politicians Americans were searching during the election.

 

10. Texas Gov. Rick Perry

9. Vice President Joe Biden

8. Rep. Todd Akin (R-MO)

7. Former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party presidential candidate

6. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich

5. Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney

4. Former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA)

3. President Barack Obama

2. Rep. Ron Paul (R-TX)

1. Republican vice presidential nominee Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI)

