The 10 Most Buzzed About Politicians Of 2012

The 2012 election cycle had a number of powerful personalities compete for the limelight.



From notorious legislators to presidential also-rans, dozens of politicians dominated the news all year.

Google tracked these people over the course of 2012 and has collected them in Zeitgeist 2012, a bundle of lists describing people and events that defined the year.

Here are the top 10 politicians Americans were searching during the election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.