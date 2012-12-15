The 10 Most Buzzed About Politicians Of 2012

The 2012 election cycle had a number of powerful personalities compete for the limelight.
From notorious legislators to presidential also-rans, dozens of politicians dominated the news all year.
Google tracked these people over the course of 2012 and has collected them in Zeitgeist 2012, a bundle of lists describing people and events that defined the year.
Here are the top 10 politicians Americans were searching during the election.
