Here are the most popular New York City neighbourhoods for new graduates

New York City is the greatest city in the world, and it draws people looking to find their fortune from just about everywhere.

Next Step Realty, a New York City real estate brokerage that matches recent graduates and young professionals with luxury apartments, shared data with Business Insider on over 1,000 2016 graduates and the neighbourhoods they moved to from May through July of this year.

The ten most popular areas for Next Step’s customers include several locales that have long been home to New York’s elite:

Seeing as we are looking at apartments in Manhattan and Brooklyn, rent is not cheap. Among those ten most popular neighbourhoods, the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment for Next Step’s clients ranges from $2,400 per month in Alphabet City and the Upper West Side to $4,128 in the West Village:

