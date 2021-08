50 classic films that flopped when they were first released

“Troll 2” gained fans with it’s “so bad it’s good” reputation. For some, ‘Troll 2’ ended up being more funny than scary. Epic Productions Like Tommy Wiseau’s “The Room,” “ Troll 2″ also found a cult following for its reputation as one of the worst films of all time. The 1990s horror movie followed a family who is terrorized by goblins that turn their victims into plants before eating them. Fans found the accidental humor in the absurd goblin fest and still flock to screenings.

“Atlantis: The Lost Empire” was considered a flop by Disney standards. Michael J. Fox voiced Milo in Disney’s ‘Atlantis.’ Walt Disney Productions Like most Disney films, animated features like “ Atlantis: The Lost Empire ” will always find their fans despite how well they fare critically. The 2001 fantasy adventure featured the voice talents of Michael J. Fox, Leonard Nimoy, and Claudia Christian. It followed a crew’s underwater voyage for the lost city of Atlantis. Although it earned back its budget, and more, it was still considered a disappointment by Disney standards at the box office. It even had a pre-planned theme park attraction and television series canceled, reportedly due to its underperformance.