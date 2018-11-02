50 classic films that flopped when they were first released

- Sometimes popular movies take a while to catch on and become a hit.
- At first, critics hated movies like “Fight Club,” “Speed Racer,” and “Can’t Hardly Wait.“
- It took years for “Heathers,” “Shawshank Redemption,” and “Saw” to become popular.
“The Rocky Horror Picture Show” became a cult classic through years of midnight screenings, with fans and audience members encouraged to interact with the film through call-outs, props, and sing-alongs.
Repeat viewings helped it get recognized as a warm, moving touchstone in American households each Christmas.
After Paramount Pictures reportedly failed to renew its distribution deal for “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” Warner Brothers bought the film rights and brought it to TV where it found new appreciation.
Over time, word of mouth helped to make the film popular and more and more people began attending midnight screenings through the years.
It later inspired the biopic “The Disaster Artist,” starring Dave Franco and James Franco, which detailed the making of “The Room.”
Unfortunately, the sequel “Blade Runner 2049” shared a similar fate as its predecessor at the box office in 2017. Fortunately, it was adored by fans and critics alike.
Love for the film has grown over time, with fans quoting iconic lines and even forming their own film-inspired religion of “Dudeism.”
The 1990s horror movie followed a family who is terrorized by goblins that turn their victims into plants before eating them. Fans found the accidental humor in the absurd goblin fest and still flock to screenings.
Without marketability to mainstream audiences, it only made $US8 ($AU11) million from a $US6 ($AU8).9 million budget. As time passed and the cast’s star power has grown, however, “Dazed and Confused has become a classic in the coming-of-age genre.
Unfortunately, with a budget of $US3 ($AU4) million, “Heathers” only made $US1.1 ($AU1) million domestically. It gradually gained acclaim due to Ryder’s rise to fame.
The film’s popularity has inspired a stage musical of the same name as well as a television reboot that aired in 2018.
It earned only $US110,494 ($AU150,414) on its opening weekend and wasn’t released internationally until a year later. Since then, it’s gained success as a DVD rental and cemented itself as an iconic film in the indie-horror genre.
The film follows a dismal soap salesman (Edward Norton) who joins a fight club led by Tyler Durden (Brad Pitt).
The Chuck Palahniuk novel-turned-film proved too dark for mainstream audiences, but it would go on to sell 6 million DVD copies when people gave it a second chance.
Just as raunchy comedies like “American Pie” were winning big at the box office, wry satires like “Office Space” fell through the cracks in the late ’90s — only bringing in $US10.8 ($AU15) million.
Over time, the comedy has gone on to become one of the top films listed on many critics’ lists, allowing a new generation of fans to discover it.
Historians have pointed to William Randolph Hearst as the man who impeded the film’s initial success, since its villain was blatantly inspired by Hearst himself. The influential newspaper tycoon forbade the press from mentioning it by name.
Now, the film has 99% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics, which is no easy feat.
However, like other movies on this list, TV syndication would help “The Wizard of Oz” gain the adoration it deserved from film lovers and critics alike.
The moving prison drama later found an audience on television and is now listed as the top-rated film on IMDb by its users, topping films like “The Godfather,” “12 Angry Men,” and “Schindler’s List.” It also has rave reviews on Rotten Tomatoes from audiences and critics.
The film explores the life of an ex-cop with a fear of heights and his whirlwind romance, based on the thrilling novel by Pierre Boileau, Thomas Narcejac, and Geoffrey Sainsbury.
It was considered a box-office flop and a failed thriller and made $US3 ($AU4).2 million domestically.
Over time, however, the wonderful cast and fun concept of the film has won over newcomers and is another film on this list that has become a television staple.
The political satire, based partially on “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” could not appeal to mass audiences.
Gilliam had to fight the studio on a final cut of the movie, which may have dissuaded the average moviegoer from attending the film. Now, “Brazil” is praised as a masterpiece in the science-fiction genre.
Many found it depressing and it was unable to break even at the box office.
Years later, critics and film lovers would begin to reevaluate their harsh stances on the film and they eventually celebrated it for its artistic merit.
From an $US18.5 ($AU25) million production budget, the psychedelic 1998 film grossed only $US10.6 ($AU14) million.
It was very polarizing for critics and was generally viewed as a visual spectacle that was aimless and lacked drive. Today, the movie, which starred Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro, is celebrated by fans for its bizarre and innovative style.
The 1986 action-packed melodrama was plagued with conflicts on set and a weak box office debut that only managed to recoup about a third of its $US16 ($AU22) million budget.
However, it still managed to become a cult hit in the ’80s as a video rental and garnered multiple sequels and two television shows.
Today, “Highlander” fans still find charm in the cheesy special effects and bombastic plotting.
The $US6 ($AU8) million budget only made back $US30 ($AU41),471 ($AU41,480) at the box office, but it found a second life as a video rental when the studio struck a deal with then-popular rental chain Blockbuster to promote the thriller as an exclusive.
Although many audiences have since fallen in love with the film, most critics still rate the film poorly on Rotten Tomatoes.
Despite generating a gross $US27 ($AU37) million worldwide, the movie was considered a bomb since it cost an estimated $US60 ($AU82) million to make. Even though critics ran it through the mud, “Event Horizon” found fans as a niche space cliffhanger with surprisingly strong visual effects for its time.
Filmed with a $US15 ($AU20) million budget, the sci-fi horror scraped by with $US19 ($AU26).6 ($AU27) million domestically.
It was despised by many critics, including David Denby of New York magazine who said it was “more disgusting than frightening, and most of it was just boring.” Later, many would regret their first impressions as it gained acclaim over the years.
The Mike Judge satire cost $US4 ($AU5) million to produce and only generated half a million in worldwide ticket sales. A huge element of its failure was the complete absence of a marketing campaign — it did not release movie trailers, ads, or press kits.
Eventually, “Idiocracy” recouped its budget in home video sales due to word-of-mouth and was finally recognized as the creative, biting satire it aimed to be, just like Judge’s “Office Space.”
It’s now one of Rotten Tomatoes’ “150 Essential Comedy Movies.”
The 2010 film had a massive production budget of $US85 ($AU116) million, it only made $US47.6 ($AU65) million in theaters worldwide.
Like most flops on this list, the film was later helped by home media and streaming sales.
“Plan 9” was relatively unknown until it gained notoriety as one of the worst movies ever made in the 1980s. As newcomers watched the film to see it for themselves, a cult following grew and fans saw the humor in the previously obscure sci-fi flick.
The film was unbelievably expensive to make with a production budget of $US179 ($AU244) million and only made $US19 ($AU26) million on its opening.
Additionally, it didn’t fare well with critics who generally found it to be visually pleasing but narratively incomprehensible. However, it generated a small but strong following among sci-fi fans.
At the time of its release, however, most of the cast was still relatively unknown. The movie, which followed summer campers in 1981, was made with a $US1.8 ($AU2) million budget and it produced $US295,206 ($AU401,860) at the box office.
As the stars skyrocketed to success, the movie gained a cult following. Netflix has since produced both a prequel and sequel television series starring the original cast.
The sentimental and moving film has many admirers today, but underperformed in theaters in part due to a poor marketing campaign.
Although critics loved the 1999 animated film, not many saw it upon release, leading to $US31 ($AU42) million in box office sales on a $US70 ($AU95) million budget.
It would later be praised by fans and critics alike, garnering a cult following in television syndication and home-video sales. It was even re-released theatrically in 2015.
Critics were not sure what to think of it upon release, and a particularly scathing New York Times piece by Vincent Canby called it less funny than a TV sitcom and “exceedingly busy.”
It has since found fans on TV over the years and is a must-watch for many families during the holiday season. It even has its own 24-hour marathon on both TNT and TBS.
Critical reviews were mostly positive, but “Dredd” only grew a following when it went to home video.
In total, “Slither” grossed over $US12.8 ($AU17) million worldwide and couldn’t recoup its $US15 ($AU20) million budget. But critics liked it for the low-budget horror homage it was.
It was made on a slim $US60 ($AU82),000 budget and was released to just 50 theaters. It developed its cult following when it was released on video cassette in the early 1980s.
It was created on a $US120 ($AU163) million budget and made $US93.9 ($AU128) million at the box office, struggling to compete with Marvel’s “Iron Man” which was released the week before.
Critics generally panned it at first and it was even nominated for several Razzies — a parody award honoring underachieving movies. Since 2008, “Speed Racer” has popped up on many critical lists as an underrated and overlooked film.
Its $US50 ($AU68) million budget made it lose big at the box office when it generated only $US8 ($AU11).3 million.
The film has gained a following of fans, especially since Williams’ passing in 2014.
Years later, the flop was turned into a top-grossing Broadway musical and has developed a loyal following of fans.
But when the witchy film debuted in 1993 it was not seen as a financial success. It was released the same day as “Free Willy” and dropped from the top 10 after two weeks.
It received mixed to negative reception at first, but fans came to enjoy it over time as a silly supernatural adventure. The movie got a second wind through DVD sales and TV syndication and is now a staple for Halloween movie marathons every year.
The vampire film only made $US3 ($AU4).4 million at the box office, even though film critics gave it fairly positive reviews. Today, it still stands as one of the highest-reviewed horror films of all time.
Despite low numbers, critics generally enjoyed the film, praising Bowie’s performance and Henson’s puppetry. Following Henson’s death, more critics and film-goers watched the film and fell in love with it.
Although it has found its fans over time, “Empire Records” was derided by critics and made less than $US300,000 ($AU408,386) at the box office. Today, fans see it as a gem in the ’90s coming-of-age genre.
It performed well at the box office but was ignored and panned by many critics.
In the decades since, many have returned to the film and reversed their negative rulings, recognizing it as a fun high school film and a product of its time.
It had an expensive budget, but it made back its money at the box office. The film was lampooned by critics who thought it was gory and poorly plotted.
General audiences found the fun in it and praised the film, inspiring the filmmakers to create four more films, board games, and a video game.
Critics largely gave it negative reviews. Film critic Roger Ebert called it an “incomprehensible, ugly, unstructured, pointless excursion into the murkier realms of one of the most confusing screenplays of all time.”
Plans for sequels were dropped upon its failure at the box office. However, many fans of the novel appreciate Lynch’s interpretation and still screen it today.
A “Dune” remake is set to come out in October 2021.
It had an estimated $US25 ($AU34) million budget and only reaped $US11.1 ($AU15) million at the box office. Carpenter has referenced the success of James Cameron’s “Aliens” as a factor in his film’s box-office failure.
Following its financial losses and a slew of middling reviews, Carpenter vowed to become an independent filmmaker. Like many of his other works, “Big Trouble in Little China” later found success with fans and critics alike when it was released for home video.
It followed a woman’s journey from stripper to showgirl in Sin City. It grossed $US37.7 ($AU51) million from a $US40 ($AU54) million budget.
The mature content proved too much for critics, but it lived a profitable second life as a video rental.
The graphic film has since been reevaluated as a satirical work of art and deemed a “gay cult classic” by some and a “trash cult classic” by others — even though many viewers and critics are still skeptical of the movie.
The 1988 film was also plagued with excessive product placement, which didn’t help the film’s case.
With a 4% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Mac and Me” is regarded as one of the worst films ever made. Even still, it has gained cult status and become part of a running gag Paul Rudd does almost every time he’s on a talk show.
The 1999 biopic also starred Danny DeVito, Courtney Love, and Paul Giamatti. From a budget that’s estimated to have cost $US82 ($AU112) million, it only generated $US47.4 ($AU65) million in theaters.
It wasn’t commercially or critically successful, but his performance granted Carrey a second consecutive Golden Globe award for best actor.
The film received renewed attention following the documentary “Jim and Andy: The Great Beyond.”
The 2001 fantasy adventure featured the voice talents of Michael J. Fox, Leonard Nimoy, and Claudia Christian. It followed a crew’s underwater voyage for the lost city of Atlantis.
Although it earned back its budget, and more, it was still considered a disappointment by Disney standards at the box office. It even had a pre-planned theme park attraction and television series canceled, reportedly due to its underperformance.
Despite its commercial success, critics couldn’t get on board with the film’s gore and torture.
On the other hand, filmgoers enjoyed the thriller and a cult following spurred a nine-film franchise. The ninth film, “Spiral,” debuted in 2021.