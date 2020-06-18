Disney ‘Zootopia.’

Hollywood loves making sequels, so it’s always a surprise when a beloved movie doesn’t get one.

Here we list the most popular movies that never got the sequel treatment.

Movies like “Girls Trip,” “Zootopia,” and “Mean Girls” (no, we’re not counting the direct-to-DVD version) made the list.

We also researched the likelihood that a sequel could still happen.

In an era when it seems every idea in Hollywood has been made into a franchise or rebooted for one, several famous titles missed the sequel boat.

In some cases, the filmmaker moved on to other projects. In others, the studio didn’t want one. And sometimes it’s the actors who have no interest. But rumours about potential sequels seem to never die for a small collection of movies.

Here are 21 popular movies that never got a sequel, and the likelihood it could still happen.

“The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)

Daniel Smith/Warner Bros. Henry Cavill in ‘The Man from U.N.C.L.E.’

This Guy Ritchie spy movie is a remake of the popular 1964 TV series. It showed off the lighter side of stars Henry Cavill, Armie Hammer, and Alicia Vikander. It also put on full display how great Elizabeth Debicki is.

The movie had a modest box office take: $US107 million worldwide on a $US75 million budget. And an OK Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%. But neither has stopped Hollywood from making a franchise.

Likelihood of a sequel: This one has been losing steam as the years add up. Though a script to a sequel has been in the works since 2017, all the cast have moved on to bigger things. And Ritchie has gone on to make the live-action version of “Aladdin.”

“True Lies” (1994)

20th Century Fox Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis in ‘True Lies.’

Arnold Schwarzenegger playing a suave secret agent searching for a terrorist while also dealing with the idea that his wife (Jamie Lee Curtis) might be cheating on him had all the makings of a franchise.

But as the years went on, director James Cameron found less interest, and then the idea finally deflated after the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Likelihood of a sequel: You can never say never when it comes to Schwarzenegger and Cameron. But with Cameron focused on his “Avatar” franchise, it’s unlikely. Curtis also said in an interview last year, “I don’t think we could ever do another ‘True Lies’ after 9/11.”

“Up” (2009)

Disney / Pixar Pete Doctor’s ‘Up.’

Many Pixar movies could work as a sequel, but we think “Up” would be the most fascinating.

Having Carl Fredricksen (Ed Asner), Russell (Jordan Nagai), and their dog Dug on a new adventure would be a fun story. Carl’s floating house is still at Paradise Falls, but I’m sure they can come up with something else Carl is attached to.

Likelihood of a sequel: Co-director Pete Doctor has become a bigger name since making “Up.” He did the Oscar-winning “Inside Out,” has the upcoming “Soul” coming out soon, and is now the chief creative officer at Pixar. This idea might not be at the top of the pile.

“World War Z” (2013)

Paramount Pictures Brad Pitt in ‘World War Z.’

This one has a long history of sequel rumours.

The big-screen adaptation of Max Brooks’ acclaimed novel about a United Nations investigator travelling the globe trying to stop a zombie pandemic starred Brad Pitt in the lead role. It was plagued with rewrites and reshoots but it finally came out and has since built into a cult classic.

David Fincher signed on to do a sequel with Pitt.

Likelihood of a sequel: Not likely at the moment. Though Fincher had the project in preproduction the movie’s studio, Paramount, pulled the plug.

“The Invisible Man” (2020)

Mark Rogers/Universal Pictures Elisabeth Moss in ‘The Invisible Man.’

The horror masters at Blumhouse took the classic monster character and updated it into an edge-of-your-seat thriller starring Elisabeth Moss as someone who believes she’s being tormented by an abusive boyfriend.

But as the movie goes on we discover it’s a lot more complicated than that. And on top of that, the shocking ending opened the door for what could be a fin sequel.

Likelihood of a sequel: It’s hard to say. Director Leigh Whannell has said publicly that he never planned one. Though Moss told Insider recently that she “would be 100% into” making a sequel. We hope there will be one.

“Twins” (1988)

Universal Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito in ‘Twins.’

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito playing long-lost twin brothers became an instant classic in the late 1980s. It showed Schwarzenegger could do comedy, and the connection the two actors had on screen was fun to watch.

Likelihood of a sequel: There’s been talk for years that a sequel titled “Triplets” is in the works, starring Schwarzenegger, DeVito, and (wait for it) Eddie Murphy getting into the mix. Schwarzenegger continues to say it’s going to happen. We’ll see if that ever materialises.

“District 9” (2009)

Sony Sharlto Copley in ‘District 9.’

The visionary work of Neill Blomkamp became mainstream in his debut film, which starred his good friend Sharlto Copley in the lead role. And one of the main draws to it was the vast universe that was created.

Because of that, the interest for a sequel has always been there. But where do you go from here? Do you stay with Wikus, now a fully transformed alien? Or do you go to new characters? Is it a prequel? The amount of options is certainly a reason why we haven’t seen a sequel yet.

Likelihood of a sequel: For years Blomkamp has said he wants to do “District 10,” but that’s as far as it’s gotten.

“Inception” (2010)

Warner Bros. Leonardo DiCaprio in ‘Inception.’

Leonardo DiCaprio playing a thief who steals secrets from inside people’s minds was a thrilling journey, topped by the direction of Christopher Nolan, but can the story be repeated?

Likelihood of a sequel: With the level of stardom that all the actors from the movie are at now – and Nolan too – it would be quite hard to get all of them together at the same time. A sequel is probably as impossible as Nolan giving you a straight answer about the meaning of the movie’s ending.

“Hitch” (2005)

Columbia Pictures Will Smith and Eva Mendes in ‘Hitch.’

Will Smith playing a date-doctor who has girl issues of his own has become one of the best go-to rom-coms.

The fun love story and great buddy-chemistry between Smith and Kevin James worked perfectly. And audiences always love it when Smith goes back to comedy roles.

Likelihood of a sequel: Though I really want this, it’s probably not going to happen. Smith has multiple projects in the works to think about going back to the rom-com genre.

“Spy” (2015)

Fox Melissa McCarthy in ‘Spy.’

This hit action-comedy directed by “Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig stars Melissa McCarthy as a desk jockey CIA agent who finally gets out in the field leading to some hilarious situations. The movie also features Jason Statham in a rare comedic role.

Likelihood of a sequel: Though Feig has been toying with a script for years, Feig said last year there has been no interest from the studio that made the movie, Fox (probably even less since it got gobbled up by Disney).

“Big Trouble in Little China” (1986)

20th Century Fox John Carpenter’s ‘Big Trouble in Little China.’

Another movie that found an audience long after the theatrical run is this John Carpenter action-comedy starring Kurt Russell.

A critical and box office disaster that led to Carpenter to stop making movies for Hollywood, its premise and practical effects for 1980s standards made the film a fan favourite for decades to come.

Likelihood of a sequel: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced in 2015 that he was developing a reboot and in 2018 his production company stated that the project will be a sequel. Given the problematic plot of the first movie, time will tell if a sequel sees the light of day.

“Girls Trip” (2017)

Universal Tiffany Haddish in ‘Girls Trip.’

This hit comedy about a group of friends who goes on vacation in New Orleans showed off the talents of Tiffany Haddish. It also was a critical and box office sensation.

Likelihood of a sequel: Haddish said earlier this year that a treatment to the sequel has been written.

“Step Brothers” (2008)

‘Step Brothers’/Columbia Pictures (L-R) Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in ‘Step Brothers.’

Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly playing man-children has grown a loyal following. It has led to years of the actors and director Adam McKay being asked if they could ever see themselves doing another one.

The great thing about doing a “Step Brothers” sequel is the longer they wait the funnier it will be. Imagine Ferrell and Reilly in their 70s doing this kind of movie.

Likelihood of a sequel: For years McKay has teased the possibility of a sequel. In 2017, Ferrell said there is not one in the works.

“Bridesmaids” (2011)

not original Kristen Wiig in ‘Bridesmaids.’

Fans of the hilarious comedy that showed girls can party as hard as boys (and made Melissa McCarthy a breakout star) have been wanting for a sequel since the movie came out. But like many of the comedies on this list, the story has to be as good or better than the original.

Likelihood of a sequel: Not anytime soon. Co-writer and star Kristen Wiig has said over the years she’s hasn’t written a sequel and many of the cast, including director Paul Feig, are busy on other projects.

“Wanted” (2008)

Universal Angelina Jolie in ‘Wanted.’

Honestly, pretty much everyone is shocked there isn’t a sequel yet to “Wanted.” James McAvoy has always said he’s ready to come back. He’s said even a few scripts have been passed to him.

Likelihood of a sequel: It seems it’s always come down to the movie’s studio, Universal, pulling the trigger. The latest theory is that director Timur Bekmambetov could do it through Screenlife technology. In which everything happens on a person’s screen. Bekmambetov has signed a multi-film deal with Universal on doing movies through Screenlife.

“The Iron Giant” (1999)

Warner Bros. via MovieClips Brad Bird’s ‘The Iron Giant.’

Though it performed subpar at the box office, “The Iron Giant” found new life on the home video market and since has built a huge cult following. With director Brad Bird now a major director as well as Vin Diesel, who voiced the giant, they have the muscle to make a sequel.

Likelihood of a sequel: Sounds like a no. Bird has tweeted in the past that he’s moved on.

“Zootopia” (2016)

Disney Byron Howard and Rich Moore’s ‘Zootopia.’

This Oscar-winning Disney animated movie found universal praise for not just its fun story but touching on themes like prejudice and stereotypes. It’s definitely storytelling we need right now.

Likelihood of a sequel: The directors, Byron Howard and Rich Moore, have constantly talked about having an interest in doing one over the years.

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” (1982)

Universal Pictures Steven Spielbeg’s ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.’

That’s right, we’re going there.

One of the most beloved movies of all time is ripe for multiple stories, and if anyone can do it, it’s Steven Spielberg. Whether it’s Elliott (Henry Thomas) searching the galaxy for his alien friend or E.T. on a new journey, it would be an interesting movie.

Likelihood of a sequel: Not happening. Spielberg did toy with the idea in the late 1980s. Elliott and his friends would have been captured by evil aliens and would try to contact E.T. for help. Thankfully, he set that one aside.

“Spaceballs” (1987)

MGM Mel Brooks’ ‘Spaceballs.’

Well, there is a title: “Spaceballs 2: The Search for More Money,” as Mel Brooks’ character in the movie, Yogurt, teased. But over the decades there’s only been rumours of Brooks continuing his spoof of the “Star Wars” franchise.

But he would have a lot of material to work with as the “Star Wars” saga has become even more popular since “Spaceballs” came out.

Likelihood of a sequel: Probably not. Brooks is 93. But one of the movie’s stars, Rick Moranis, did say in a 2013 interview it was thought of. They even had a better title than the one thrown out in the original movie: “Spaceballs III: The Search for Spaceballs II.”

“The Goonies” (1985)

Warner Bros. Sean Astin in ‘The Goonies.’

It has been 35 years since a group of kids went searching for One-Eyed Willy’s gold, and fans have been wanting them to go on another adventure ever since.

The story and characters are perfect for a sequel but now the question becomes: Will another movie work with a new cast or the original actors as adults?

Likelihood of a sequel: Honestly, we have no idea. Director Richard Donner and cast members have teased that it is happening for years but nothing has ever come of it. There is even the possibility of a musical. But it’s still nothing but talk.

“Mean Girls” (2004)

Facebook/Mean Girls (L-R) Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, Lacy Chabert, and Rachel McAdams in ‘Mean Girls.’

The fandom for “Mean Girls” has only become stronger after its surprise success at the box office. And thanks to it, screenwriter Tina Fey and stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Amanda Seyfried all went on to become big stars. That’s partly a reason we haven’t seen a sequel (and we won’t count the straight-to-DVD one that came out in 2011).

Likelihood of a sequel: It definitely could happen. Fey developed a Broadway musical version, which is now being developed into a movie. And recently everyone from McAdams to Lohan have voiced an interest to do a sequel to the movie.

