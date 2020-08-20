17 hit movies from the 1990s you may have forgotten about but should definitely watch

The 1990s were great for movies, but not everything has stood the test of time.

We look back on the hit movies from the ’90s you may have forgotten about but should watch.

“Soapdish,” “Rush Hour,” and “Broken Arrow” all made the list.

We also included romantic dramas “Beautiful Girls” and “Something To Talk About.”

Despite having more access than ever before to watch pretty much anything ever created, there are still some movies that we have just completely forgotten about.

It could be that the movies don’t show up on streaming services often (and renting them on iTunes isn’t that appealing). For whatever reason, these movies that were hot in the 1990s have faded away.

We look back on 18 titles from the ’90s that you may have forgotten about but should watch.

“Airheads” (1994)

Fox (L-R) Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi, and Adam Sandler in ‘Airheads.’

This comedy just gets better and better as the movie goes on. Brendan Fraser, Steve Buscemi, and Adam Sandler play band members who – in the hopes of getting their demo played on the radio – end up taking everyone hostage at a radio station with plastic guns.

Yes, it’s a very ’90s premise which is partly why it’s so great. A bigger reason is the performances by Fraser, Buscemi, and Sandler, who a year later would launch his massive comedy career with the release of “Billy Madison.”

Seek this movie out.

“Beautiful Girls” (1996)

Fox Uma Thurman in ‘Beautiful Girls.’

This romantic drama has a great cast that includes Matt Dillon, Timothy Hutton, Lauren Holly, Uma Thurman, Mira Sorvino, and Natalie Portman.

Set around a high school reunion, it perfectly displays the complexities of life and relationships.

“Broken Arrow” (1996)

Fox (L-R) Christian Slater and John Travolta in ‘Broken Arrow.’

You can’t get more 1990s than this John Woo action movie. John Travolta plays the bad guy who has stolen nuclear weapons, Christian Slater is an Air Force pilot who is trying to stop him. Even NFL legend Howie Long shows up in the movie as an impressive heel.

This movie earned great box office coin for ’90s standards (over $US150 million) and was No. 1 its first weekend in theatres, but we never talk about it.

“City Slickers” (1991)

Columbia Pictures Jack Palance and Billy Crystal in ‘City Slickers.’

This great Billy Crystal comedy that earned an Oscar win for Jack Palance follows a group of friends from New York who go find their inner selves at a cattle drive in New Mexico.

It was a hit and led to a sequel, but sadly it’s rarely ever on TV or streaming.

“Curly Sue” (1991)

Warner Bros. Alisan Porter and Jim Belushi in ‘Curly Sue.’

Alisan Porter is amazing here as a young girl who does scams with a man who is homeless (Jim Belushi) to make it through each day. But they hit the jackpot when they meet their next mark.

This John Hughes movie doesn’t get that much attention anymore, but it’s a fantastic story about forgiveness and second chances.

“Entrapment” (1999)

Fox Catherine Zeta-Jones and Sean Connery in ‘Entrapment.’

This caper movie stars Sean Connery as a thief who is being tracked down by an insurance agent (Catherine Zeta-Jones). But soon they are working together.

The star-power of both leads led to a box office hit. But the movie hasn’t had a long shelf-life.

“Hot Shots!” (1991)

Fox Jim Abrahams’ ‘Hot Shots!’

This spoof on “Top Gun” from the makers of “Aeroplane!” and starring Charlie Sheen was hugely successful when it came out.

Though you can occasionally see it on cable, it’s surprising this franchise seems to be less in the social conscious these days.

“Forces of Nature” (1999)

DreamWorks Sandra Bullock and Ben Affleck in ‘Forces of Nature.’

This great rom-com I guess just never left the 1990s because we never talk about it anymore.

Sandra Bullock and Ben Affleck play two strangers who hit it off after their plane malfunctions and they have to travel on the road to their destination. The farther they travel together the more they grow to like one another. The problem is Affleck’s character is already in a relationship.

“Money Train” (1995)

Columbia Pictures (L-R) Wesley Snipes, Woody Harrelson, and Jennifer Lopez in ‘Money Train.’

After making one of the best sports movies ever with “White Men Can’t Jump,” Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson returned to the screen in this buddy cop comedy and brought along Jennifer Lopez for the ride.

This is definitely one of those movies that seems to have faded away as we got into the 2000s, but give it a watch. It’s a good time.

“The Mummy” (1999)

Universal Pictures Brendan Fraser in ‘The Mummy.’

No, we don’t mean the one with Tom Cruise. This version starring Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz became a hit action-adventure movie that spawned sequels and spin-offs.

We should talk a lot more about this movie than we do.

“Postcards from the Edge” (1990)

Columbia Pictures (L-R) Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine in ‘Postcards from the Edge.’

Mike Nichols adapts the powerful Carrie Fisher semi-autobiographical novel of the same name to bring to the screen an equally powerful look at an actress who is also an addict (Meryl Streep) who moves back in with her mother (Shirley MacLaine). The story heavily parallels the relationship Fisher had with her mother Debbie Reynolds.

This is definitely a movie you have to see if you’re a Meryl Streep fan.

“Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves” (1991)

Warner Bros. Kevin Costner in ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves.’

This is another action-adventure movie that seems to never get any attention anymore. Kevin Coster as Robin Hood may not be for everyone, but the movie was a huge hit. It also featured the Bryan Adams song, “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You.”

The song has definitely been on the minds of people more than the movie.

“Rush Hour” (1998)

New Line Cinema (L-R) Jackie Chan and Chris Rock in ‘Rush Hour.’

Think about it, when’s the last time you thought about “Rush Hour”? Exactly.

The Chris Tucker/Jackie Chan cop comedy that you could not escape in the late ’90s (and its sequel) is not on any of the major streamers at the moment, and that’s just a crime.

“Soapdish” (1991)

Paramount Sally Field and Kevin Kline in ‘Soapdish.’

This ensemble comedy looks at the backstabbing that goes on at a popular daytime soap opera. The cast includes Sally Field, Kevin Kline, Teri Hatcher, Robert Downey Jr., Carrie Fisher, and Whoopi Goldberg.

If this movie ever showed up on streaming services more consistently I would be a lot happier.

“Something to Talk About” (1995)

Warner Bros. (L-R) Kyra Sedgwick, Dennis Quaid, and Julia Roberts in ‘Something to Talk About.’

This romantic drama stars Dennis Quaid and Julia Roberts as married couple Eddie and Grace who are going through a rough patch when Grace finds Eddie cheating on her.

She retreats back to her parents’ home only to find that they want her to take Eddie back. This begins a back and forth as we follow the couple as they try to work things out.

Yes, you are going to hear the Bonnie Raitt song “Something to Talk About” in the movie. Maybe that’s why we have decided not to talk about the movie anymore. But seriously, along with Quaid and Roberts, there are great performances from Robert Duvall, Gena Rowlands, and Kyra Sedgwick who received a Golden Globes nomination playing Roberts’ sister in the movie.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” (1990)

New Line Cinema Steve Barron’s ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.’

If you were a kid back in the 1990s, this was the movie you couldn’t wait to see – the Ninja Turtles in a live-action movie. And thanks to the folks at the Jim Henson Creature Shop, it became a reality and everyone ran to go see it.

Probably due to the more recent CGI-version “Turtle” movies, this one doesn’t get much play, and that’s a shame.

“Wayne’s World” (1992)

Paramount (L_R) Mike Myers and Dana Carvey in ‘Wayne’s World.’

This is another movie you couldn’t escape in the 1990s. Mike Meyers’ skit from “Saturday Night Live” got the big-screen treatment and turned into a mega-hit. With Dana Carvey beside Meyers’ Wayne as sidekick Garth, the one-liners that came out of their mouths soon became inescapable out in public.

Maybe because of that, we don’t talk that much about this movie (or its awful sequel) that much anymore.

