Check Out The Surprisingly Swanky Offices Of Popular Mechanics

Noah Davis

popular mechanics

Popular Mechanics sits on the 23rd floor of the resplendent Hearst tower in midtown.

The office is full of hard working writers and editors, their toys, mock ups of recent issues, and various awards the magazine has won. 

There is also a tire whose presence no one can explain and a giant photograph of a special space suit.

The ever-present windows look out to the south and east, with impressive views of Manhattan.

On Wednesday, editor-in-chief Jim Meigs gave The Wire an inside look at the layout.

There is a giant photo of Neil Armstrong in the waiting area.

Originally, they thought it was Buzz Aldrin's but the astronaut, a frequent contributor to the magazine, told Meigs it was actually Armstrong's.

No one is really sure where the tire in the waiting area came from. But no one has rolled it away.

The National Magazine Award, however? Yeah, they remember winning it.

Editor-in-chief Jim Meigs poses in his office with a giant wrench.

It was a prop for a recent cover.

Nice view of midtown

Nice giant PM letters, too.

The Popular Mechanics office wouldn't be complete without some tools.

You know, in case any DYI projects pop up.

Meigs checks out the mock up of the latest issue.

'We have to have shooting sparks or something exploding in every issue,' he says.

Here are plans for a story running in the Android app.

The editing team planned those photos to run exclusively on the tablet apps.

Everyone is hard at work in the newsroom.

The editorial staff checks in around 25 full-timers.

Only at Popular Mechanics would there be a welding mask just hanging out.

Nice flames!

Things your conference room doesn't have: 1) an insane view 2) a National Magazine Award.

From magazines to movies...

