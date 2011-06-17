Check Out The Surprisingly Swanky Offices Of Popular Mechanics

Popular Mechanics sits on the 23rd floor of the resplendent Hearst tower in midtown.
The office is full of hard working writers and editors, their toys, mock ups of recent issues, and various awards the magazine has won.
There is also a tire whose presence no one can explain and a giant photograph of a special space suit.
The ever-present windows look out to the south and east, with impressive views of Manhattan.
On Wednesday, editor-in-chief Jim Meigs gave The Wire an inside look at the layout.
Originally, they thought it was Buzz Aldrin's but the astronaut, a frequent contributor to the magazine, told Meigs it was actually Armstrong's.
The National Magazine Award, however? Yeah, they remember winning it.
It was a prop for a recent cover.
You know, in case any DYI projects pop up.
'We have to have shooting sparks or something exploding in every issue,' he says.
The editing team planned those photos to run exclusively on the tablet apps.
