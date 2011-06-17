Check Out The Surprisingly Swanky Offices Of Popular Mechanics

Popular Mechanics sits on the 23rd floor of the resplendent Hearst tower in midtown.



The office is full of hard working writers and editors, their toys, mock ups of recent issues, and various awards the magazine has won.

There is also a tire whose presence no one can explain and a giant photograph of a special space suit.

The ever-present windows look out to the south and east, with impressive views of Manhattan.

On Wednesday, editor-in-chief Jim Meigs gave The Wire an inside look at the layout.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.