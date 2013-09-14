20 Bizarre New Jobs Of The Future

A decade ago, we couldn’t imagine many of the jobs that exist today. Roles like social media manager and cloud services engineer weren’t really possible.

And as technology evolves, what today seems like science fiction may in fact be the job market of tomorrow.

Cultural strategy company Sparks & Honey recently put together a presentation on 20 jobs that they think are either going to be created or become much more common in the future.

Get ready to have a job — or several jobs — you never expected. “Careers are now complex, fragmented, specialised, collaborative, and ever-evolving,” the presentation says. “More often than not, our work-life will be made up of a portfolio of micro-careers.”

We’ve featured the Sparks & Honey presentation here with their permission.

