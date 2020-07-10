A Facebook bug caused popular apps like Spotify and Tinder to crash for iPhone users

Lisa Eadicicco/Business Insider

A Facebook bug caused popular iPhone apps including Spotify, Tinder, Pinterest, and PUBG Mobile to crash on Friday for a large number of users.

The outage was traced to an issue with Facebook’s software developer kit (SDK), a piece of code embedded in those apps. A spokeswoman confirmed that this was causing apps to crash.

Several apps including Spotify and PUBG said they had managed to resolve the issue on Friday morning.

Technical issues with Facebook also caused a similar problem in May, resulting in Spotify, Tinder, Venmo, and Bumble all going down.

Spotify, Pinterest, Tinder, and other popular apps crashed for several hours on Friday morning for a large number of iOS users thanks to a Facebook bug.

In some cases, the issues now appear to be resolved.

Business Insider, along with several users posting to Twitter, noticed early on Friday that the Spotify iPhone app immediately crashed on opening.

Social media users spotted similar issues with Pinterest, Tinder, PUBG Mobile, Mario Kart, and many others.

The problems did not impact Android users. It isn’t clear how many iOS users experienced the outage.

The issues stem from Facebook’s iOS software developer kit (SDK) embedded in some of these apps. The SDK allows you to, for example, log into services using your Facebook account. On its developer platform, Facebook acknowledged there was a bug in its SDK which was “causing some apps to crash.”

A Facebook spokeswoman told Business Insider: “We’re aware that some applications are currently affected by an issue in our Facebook iOS SDK. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

An app developer consulted by Business Insider also confirmed that Facebook had been the cause of the issues.

He showed us that selectively dropping traffic going from Spotify’s app to Facebook’s servers allowed Spotify to open and function as normal.

Later on Friday morning, apps including Spotify and PUBG Mobile said they had resolved the app issues and were back online.

Business Insider has asked Facebook for an update. Apple declined to comment.

This is the second time in recent months that a bug in Facebook’s SDK has tanked popular apps on iOS. In May, a similar problem sent down Spotify, TikTok, Tinder, and a bunch of other high-profile services down for some users.

