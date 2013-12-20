The 5 Most Popular Throwback Thursday Instagram Photos Of 2013

Instagram recently released the stats on the most liked photos of 2013 with the Throwback Thursday hashtag (#TBT).

Throwback Thursday is when people post old photos of themselves on Instagram with the #TBT hashtag so they can be tracked.

Here’s what made the top 5 most popular #TBT pictures this year:

5. Kendell Jenner posted this photo of her famous family, before they were famous:

4. Beyoncé posted this photo of her old girl group Destiny’s Child. “When we were 15!” the caption reads.

3. Singer Ariana Grande posted this #TBT from her first album release, saying she “loves her relationship with her fans.”

2. Another from Beyoncé, throwing back to her video for “Deja Vu”.

And the most popular Throwback Thursday photo?

1. Nial Horan of boy band One Direction shared this photo:

