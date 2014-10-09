The Most Popular Honeymoon Destinations In The World, According To Facebook

After the wedding, newlyweds have one more event to look forward to: the honeymoon.
Facebook analysed user data to come up with a list of the most popular honeymoon destinations around the world.
To create this list, Facebook looked at couples where both partners posted marriage events on their timelines and checked into a destination within two weeks of the posted marriage dates. Check-ins within 20 miles of the couples’ home locations were excluded.
Las Vegas reigned as the top honeymoon destination in the world. Though Vegas has traditionally been thought of as a gambling Mecca, Sin City is turning into a destination for foodies with luxurious hotels and high-end shops and spas.
Unsurprisingly, Hawaiian honeymoons also scored high, making up 50% of the top U.S. destinations. Destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean also took several spots in the top 10.
Top honeymoon destinations around the world:
- Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
- Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, USA
- Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, USA
- Playa del Carmen, Mexico
- Cancun, Mexico
- Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
- Montego Bay, Jamaica
- Antalya, Turkey
- Castries, St. Lucia
- Gramado, Brazil
Top honeymoon destinations in the U.S.:
