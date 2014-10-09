The Most Popular Honeymoon Destinations In The World, According To Facebook

littleny/Shutterstock Las Vegas was the top honeymoon destination for most couples.

After the wedding, newlyweds have one more event to look forward to: the honeymoon.

Facebook analysed user data to come up with a list of the most popular honeymoon destinations around the world.

To create this list, Facebook looked at couples where both partners posted marriage events on their timelines and checked into a destination within two weeks of the posted marriage dates. Check-ins within 20 miles of the couples’ home locations were excluded.

Las Vegas reigned as the top honeymoon destination in the world. Though Vegas has traditionally been thought of as a gambling Mecca, Sin City is turning into a destination for foodies with luxurious hotels and high-end shops and spas.

Unsurprisingly, Hawaiian honeymoons also scored high, making up 50% of the top U.S. destinations. Destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean also took several spots in the top 10.

Top honeymoon destinations around the world:

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii, USA Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii, USA Playa del Carmen, Mexico Cancun, Mexico Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Montego Bay, Jamaica Antalya, Turkey Castries, St. Lucia Gramado, Brazil

Top honeymoon destinations in the U.S.:

