The Most Popular Holiday Toys Of The Last 5 Decades

Department stores are feeling the heat in the last week before Christmas. In honour of one of the biggest toy shopping seasons of the year, British department store House of Fraser looked at sales figures from the last five decades to determine the most popular toys through the ages.

It starts in the 1960s when nearly every kid asked Santa for a remote control car and follows toy buying trends to the present when toys seem to need an Internet connection to succeed.

In the early years of this decade, one of the most popular toys is Moshi Monsters, which started as a website for 6 to 14 year olds to raise virtual pets and has since turned into an array of physical products including figurines, video games and movies.

Take a look at this infographic charting the most popular toys from the last five decades:





