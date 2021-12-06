What kids of all ages want for holiday gifts this year, according to toy and game experts

Experts told Insider that many popular toys this 2021 holiday season may help kids stay calm and focused.
For toddlers, experts recommend toys that teach. Kids of all ages are also loving comforting fidget and sensory toys.
This article is part of the “How to Holiday” series, which highlights the best ways to embrace and prepare for the festive season.
It can be tough to know what the kids in your life want for the holidays, especially if you aren’t privy to their private correspondence with Santa or don’t know what’s age-appropriate for them to play with.
Lynch, a content developer and toy trend specialist at The Toy Association, told Insider that she talks to toy manufacturers and surveys thousands of parents throughout the year to find out what kids really want.
“The pandemic took a toll on everyone,” Lynch said. “So some of the hottest toys you’re going to see in the market right now focus on bringing out that magic element and offering kids some extra comfort this holiday season.”
Here are some popular toys that experts said kids of all ages, from babies to teens, and even some adults, would love to receive this year.
Toys for babies, toddlers, and preschoolers
For babies and toddlers, Lynch said that parents are generally focused on giving their children toys that will help them learn and grow.
Radio Flyer’s Classic Push & Play Walker
The walker teaches babies balance and helps them develop motor skills, Lynch said.
Recommended ages: 1 to 4 years
Fisher-Price Ultimate Learning Robot
The robot is “loaded with tons of different types of activities, and there are different ways that kids can interact with it,” Lynch said.
Recommended ages: 6 months to 5 years
Toys for young kids
Kids between 4 and 7 years old tend to be more passionate about particular characters they love and have more to say about the types of toys they’re interested in, Lynch told Insider.
Some brands, she said, like Pokemon, transcend age groups.
CoComelon Deluxe Interactive JJ Doll
Toys inspired by the children’s shows “Bluey” and “CoComelon” are really popular this year, she said, adding that the CoComelon JJ Doll is a hot seller this season.
Recommended ages: 6 years and up
Toys for tweens
Older kids between 8 and 11 years old — also known as tweens — are typically interested in doll play and gaming, Lynch said.