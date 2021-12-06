What kids of all ages want for holiday gifts this year, according to toy and game experts

Exploding Kittens and popping toys are popular this year. Mehmet Hilmi Barcin/Getty Images, Susan L. Angstadt/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Experts told Insider that many popular toys this 2021 holiday season may help kids stay calm and focused.

For toddlers, experts recommend toys that teach. Kids of all ages are also loving comforting fidget and sensory toys.

This article is part of the “How to Holiday” series, which highlights the best ways to embrace and prepare for the festive season.

It can be tough to know what the kids in your life want for the holidays, especially if you aren’t privy to their private correspondence with Santa or don’t know what’s age-appropriate for them to play with.

So Insider spoke with toy and gaming experts Jennifer Lynch and Mat Piscatella about the hottest trends in playtime this year.

Lynch, a content developer and toy trend specialist at The Toy Association, told Insider that she talks to toy manufacturers and surveys thousands of parents throughout the year to find out what kids really want.

“The pandemic took a toll on everyone,” Lynch said. “So some of the hottest toys you’re going to see in the market right now focus on bringing out that magic element and offering kids some extra comfort this holiday season.”

Here are some popular toys that experts said kids of all ages, from babies to teens, and even some adults, would love to receive this year.