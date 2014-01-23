Everyone Thinks Peter Cosgrove Will Be Australia's Next G-G

Photo: GETTY

Peter Cosgrove is widely expected to be the next Governor-General of Australia.

The popular general’s appointment is tipped to be announced this Australia Day long weekend.

Quentin Bryce, the current Queen’s representative in Australia, is due to end her term in March.

Cosgrove, a former Australian of the Year, was the commander of the 1999 international peacekeeping mission to East Timor. He was Chief of the Defence Force between 2002 and 2005.

The Vietnam War veteran and Military Cross winner has a suburb named after him in Townsville, Queensland.

Prime Minister Tony Abbott is expected to announce the Vice-Regal appointment when he returns to Australia from the World Economic Forum in Davos.

