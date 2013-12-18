The 15 Most Popular Free IPhone Apps Of 2013

Apple has announced the most popular apps for iPhone and iPad for 2013.
Apple divided the apps by free and paid. Here’s a look at the most popular free iPhone apps of the year.
Facebook messenger was spun off from the main app. It lets users chat without opening Facebook. You can also send stickers and photos.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
Subway Surfers lets you navigate the treacherous terrain of various international cities transit systems while collecting keys to earn prizes.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
On top of its IPO, Twitter has launched a series of updates for the mobile app this year. Twitter's app has a deeper search which helps TV fans find shows that are trending or important people nearby. Twitter enhanced its messaging function to compete directly with Facebook. Ultimately, Twitter wanted its app to became an important tool for finding information and chatting with other members of the community.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
4 Pics 1 Word is self explanatory. Players need to associate four pictures and type one word. Simplistic games like this typically take off in the App Store. It's a perfect time waster.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
Finding the flashlight app in the top 15 free apps was a little surprising. Apple's new iOS 7 update for iPhone has a built-in flashlight feature. But that didn't stop people from downloading this self-explanatory tool.
Available: iPhone.
The best part of the 'Despicable Me' films are the minions. Audiences love the misadventures of these little troublemakers, so it makes sense why this game has been so popular. The game is simple. Control the Minions and have them race through Gru's lab and other levels to get the best score. Plus, devoted fans of the movie won't be able to resist dressing up the characters as Santa.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
When Apple announced iTunes Radio over the summer, critics went to Twitter to mourn the anticipated death of Pandora Radio. It turns out they were mistaken. While the streaming service lost 2 million users in October according to The Daily Beast, its overall subscriber base reached 72.7 million that same month. Pandora's decision to lift a 40 hour listening cap per month for free users could have contributed to this success as well.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
Facebook became more personal this year ,which may have been a factor for its rise on the charts. The app can now automatically play videos and edit posts after they appear on your page. Facebook profiles can now block certain content from Newsfeeds too.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
Instagram just introduced a new direct messaging feature that may have boosted its rankings. However, Instagram Direct has gotten criticism that it basically imitates Snapchat. While the video feature may not have been as popular as they may have hoped, Instagram is still a beloved service. No one is going to be able to resist uploading photos and altering their filters.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
The disappearing photo messaging app gained a slew of new tools this year while users found a number of secret features. Snapchat incorporated 'Stories' into the app, which essentially created timelines of collected snaps from a 24 hour period. Secret filters like drawing with a white crayon were found over the summer and added a new level of functionality for a basic service.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
Google's acquisition of social mapping app Waze allowed for more traffic alerts to be installed on the travel app. It created a powerful social GPS that made it an essential travel app. Earlier this week, the Google Maps iOS app installed a Google Now like feature providing users with the ability to view flight and hotel reservations straight from the program.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
Twitter's video app Vine was one of the big breakout hits of the year. The app lets you share six-second videos that continuously loop.
Available: iPhone.
Temple Run 2 arrived in the App Store early this year and was downloaded 20 million times within the first four days. The second version of the app added new courses and introduced a female character.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
Nothing beats Youtube. The app still reigns supreme for watching videos. The iPhone and iPad versions recieved small updates this year including video quality adjustments and accessibility improvements for Wi-Fi connections.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
After launching in November 2012, Candy Crush Saga has been downloaded over 500 million times and played over 150 billion times, according to USA Today. The app has attracted a large following due to its constant updates and continuous powerups added to the in-game store. The developers have filed for an IPO for 2014, which means that the game has a high chance of domination for next year too.
Available: iPhone and iPad.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.