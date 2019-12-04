20 foods expected to be on the rise in 2020, from Impossible Burgers to oat milk

Drew Angerer/Getty Images The Impossible Whopper is currently available at more than 7,000 Burger King locations.

As the year comes to a close, Uber Eats released a list of 2019’s most popular foods and its predictions for food trends in 2020.

Food delivery users are increasingly ordering plant-based food alternatives, vegetables, and trendy wellness food products like collagen and bone broth going into 2020.

Foods accelerating in popularity include Brussels sprouts, kale, cauliflower, and oat milk.

According to Jeanette Mellinger, head of Uber Eats user research, the service is seeing a “greater increase in socially conscious and health-conscious dining.”

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

When it comes to late-night eats and food deliveries, a new report reveals that people are increasingly turning towards healthier or plant-based food options.

Uber Eats, one of the leading food delivery services in the world, just released its review of the most popular food and travel trends of 2019, as well as its predictions for what people will be ordering more of in 2020.

Food searches currently accelerating in popularity on Uber Eats include common vegetables like brussels sprouts, kale, and cabbage, but also more “Instagrammable” foods like star fruit and squid ink-infused foods. Plant-based alternatives like the Impossible Burger and oat milk are also seeing a surge in popularity.

“Over the last year, we’ve seen how important it is for people to feel good about what they eat and order, driving an even greater increase in socially conscious and health-conscious dining,” said Jeanette Mellinger, head of Uber Eats user research. “What started as a trend last year has become even more mainstream, with milk and meat substitutes gaining in popularity, and eaters looking to enjoy foods that contain added health benefits – like collagen.

“And while it’s always fun to see those eye-pleasing items – like starfruit and squid ink – take centre stage, we’ve noticed a few veggie favourites are here to stay. Our customers continue to enjoy cabbage, cauliflower, kale, and Brussels sprouts, and given this healthful eating trend globally, we don’t expect those to go anywhere anytime soon.”

Star fruit, or carambola, is gaining popularity as we head in to 2020.

Cathy Scola/Getty Images Star fruit.

In a food culture fuelled by Instagram, aesthetically pleasing foods can quickly rise in popularity. Not only does star fruit make for a great social media picture, but the tart fruit also has a number of benefits. Healthline reports that star fruit is low in calories, an excellent source of fibre and vitamin C, and has been shown to reduce fatty liver risk and cholesterol in mice.

Dishes containing squid ink are tempting foodies worldwide.

Ivan/Getty Images Squid-ink pasta.

A number of different food items involving squid ink have recently hit the market, including squid-ink burger buns and pasta. The ink is said to add a slightly salty, briny taste to dishes, and may reduce blood pressure or have other positive benefits. Research, however, is mixed and not substantial enough to prove any real health benefits.

Adding collagen powders to smoothies, coffee, and tea is touted as the newest wellness trend to promote healthy, glowing skin.

Shutterstock Collagen powder.

This year, Google searches for collagen reached an all-time high, with the market for beauty supplements growing exponentially in the US. This year, the US saw a 61% increase in beauty supplement sales, under which collagen would be classified.

Reishi mushrooms, which can be eaten whole or made into tea, are attracting consumers with their potential immune system benefits.

krungchingpixs/Getty Images Reishi mushrooms and reishi mushroom tea.

Reishi mushrooms have long been a staple in Eastern medicine, but people have increasingly been ordering items with the ingredient on Uber Eats.

Keto food options are also experiencing a surge in popularity as people embrace a low-carb lifestyle.

Erin McDowell/Business Insider Keto Shake Shack burger.

The ketogenic, or “keto,” diet has seen a surge in popularity over the last few years. As more people turn towards the low-carb way of eating, keto diet foods are increasing in popularity as well. According to Mordor Intelligence, the global ketogenic diet food market is projected to grow by 5.3% between the years 2019 and 2024.

Brussels sprouts are also rising in popularity.

Brent Hofacker/Shutterstock Brussels sprouts with balsamic glaze.

Though brussels sprouts have gotten a bad rep in years past, foodies now are absolutely loving the vegetable – and increased sales year after year are proving it.

“Brussels are undergoing a renaissance,” Jacob Shafer, a spokesman for Mann’s, told Vegetable Growers News. “The rise is, in some ways, connected to recent research stating Brussels sprouts are as rich a source of many nutrients compared with kale.”

Healthy foods like kale, cabbage, and farro are also getting more popular.

Alana Kakoyiannis/Business Insider Kale.

Health foods and organic products are expected to increase in popularity as we approach 2020. According to Market Watch, the health and wellness food market is expected to see a growth rate of 5.7% between now and 2024.

Uber Eats reported a rise in cauliflower orders after cauliflower gnocchi and pizza crusts took over the food scene in 2019 — a trend that’s expected to continue.

Zoryana Ivchenko/Getty Images Roasted cauliflower.

Called the new “cash crop” for grocery stores, cauliflower has exploded in popularity in the past couple of years and isn’t expected to wane any time soon. Cauliflower gnocchi, pizza crust, and other grain or starch alternatives are rising in popularity as people attempt to cut carbs from their diets.

“Products that contain cauliflower are experiencing faster growth in sales than their overall categories. It’s driving growth across all foods,” a Nielsen spokesperson told The New York Times. “A growing number of food companies are capitalising on the trend by using vegetables to replace popular carbs in things like rice and flour. Consumers are opting for cauliflower in particular because of versatility and relatively mild flavour, using it to make an array of recipes that have spread across social media.”

Asian dishes like pho, udon, and kimchi, a Korean cabbage dish, are seeing a surge in popularity as we head in to 2020.

totororo/Getty Images Udon soup and noodles.

People are turning towards Asian cuisine in 2020 in increasing numbers. Vietnamese dishes like pho and banh mi sandwiches are expected to increase in popularity, as is Japanese udon and Korean kimchi.

Asian dishes tend to be high in protein and the use of rice noodles is more common, perhaps leading consumers to view the cuisine as a more health-conscious option.

Harissa has been called “the new sriracha,” and it’s quickly gaining popularity.

Deb Lindsey/The Washington Post/Getty Images Harissa.

Harissa, a hot chilli pepper paste, saw a rise in popularity between 2014 and 2015, when Time named it one of 2015’s food trends. Uber Eats now reports that people are increasingly ordering dishes with harissa as we head into 2020, indicating the spicy sauce may be making a comeback.

Bone broth is one of the latest health-conscious food trends to hit the market, and online food orderers are catching on.

Russ Rohde/Getty Images Bone broth.

A staple of the paleo diet, which saw a huge surge in popularity throughout the decade, bone broth is thought to have a number of health benefits. The liquid rich in collagen is thought to reduce inflammation, boost the immune system, strengthen bones, and promote healthy hair and skin.

Ginger is also a popular ingredient, perhaps due to its natural health benefits.

Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald/Getty Images Grated ginger.

Ginger is known to have a number of health benefits, perhaps leading to a rise in online food orders containing the ingredient. According to a report by Transparency Market Research, the global ginger market is expected to gain revenue worth $US4.18 billion by the end of 2022, and experience a growth rate of 6.5% from 2017 to 2022.

Hummus is also gaining in popularity.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider Hummus from Wegmans.

The market for chickpeas, the main ingredient used for hummus, grew at a rate of 6.5% between 2014 and 2018, according to Market Watch. Demand for Middle Eastern and ethnic cuisines is reportedly increasing as we head into 2020, with orders for hummus accelerating as we begin the next decade.

Impossible Burgers and other meat alternatives are becoming more popular as we head into the next decade.

Impossible Foods Impossible burgers.

One of the most buzzy food items of 2019 is continuing to gain momentum in online orders as we head into 2020. Impossible Burger products have become the most popular items in grocery stores across the country, and they are also popular on late-night delivery apps like Uber Eats.

The Impossible Burger is currently available at a number of fast-food establishments such as Burger King and White Castle, giving even more people access to the plant-based alternative.

Consumers are increasingly turning to nondairy milk alternatives like oat milk.

Facebook/Oatly Oatly oat milk.

As more companies race to release their own nondairy milk alternatives, it’s no wonder that online orders for oat milk are on the rise. According to Marketplace, 2019 sales of oat milk in the US have skyrocketed to $US29 million, up from $US4.4 million in 2017.

Oat milk company Oatly is largely credited for starting the oat milk craze. Between 2017 and 2018, the company’s revenue grew from $US1.5 million to more than $US15 million, and that was expected to double in 2019.

The popularity of cold brew is also expected to continue in the new decade.

Andrew Francis Wallace/Toronto Star/Getty Images Starbucks cold brew.

The popularity of cold brew has “soared” in recent years, according to CNBC. Cold beverage sales make up half of coffee retailer Starbucks’ US sales, and the company has released two new cold brew beverages in the last year alone – the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, its first new pumpkin coffee drink since the release of the highly popular pumpkin spiced latte in 2003, and the brand new Irish Cream Cold Brew, which launched December 3.

Datassential, in collaboration with CNBC, also reports that cold brew now appears on 7.3% of US menus, up 356% over the last four years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.