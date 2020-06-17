19 fashion trends that will be popular this summer, according to celebrity stylists

Christian Vierig/Edward Berthelot/Christian Vierig/Getty Images Bermuda shorts, denim-on-denim, and square-toe shoes are going to be everywhere this summer.

Fashion trends from the past have made a comeback in 2020.

Crochet and flared pants were huge trends in the ’60s and ’70s, and they are going to be everywhere again this summer.

Insider spoke to celebrity stylists and designer David Meister about the trends that are going to be popular this summer.

Fashion in 2020 has been all about embracing old trends.

Tie-dye, for example, is a popular trend from the past that only grew in popularity this year after people incorporated the style into their home wardrobe. Other trends that are expected to make a comeback this summer include crochet, thong sandals, and baguette bags.

Trench coats are back and can easily be worn in so many different ways.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Trench coats are a wardrobe staple.

Krista Roser, a celebrity stylist whose list of clients includes Florida Georgia Line, said she loves the combination of wearing a flowy summer dress with a crisp trench coat.

“I would roll up the sleeve to give it a bit more of a relaxed vibe,” she told Insider.

Roser said you can dress a trench coat down by pairing it with Bermuda shorts, a kitten heel, ballet flats, or a low sneaker.

Wearing head-to-toe denim is one trend that can still be embraced this summer.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Head-to-toe denim is a summer trend that will never go away.

Roser is a big fan of this trend because designers are getting creative with their denim by bleaching, distressing, and playing with lengths and widths in the legs.

“I love the idea of pairing denim-on-denim together for a full look, or you can always add a crisp white button-up with denim bottoms for a new classic,” she said.

Neon started popping up a few years ago, and it’s going to be everywhere again this summer.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Neon first started popping up in 2016.

Philippe Uter, who counts “13 Reasons Why” star Anne Winters and Roselyn Sanchez as clients, told Insider that he is loving the neon trend for summer.

“I think now, even more than ever, we need colour and positivity in our lives. It is hard to pull this one off, I won’t lie, but when you do, it illuminates your skin and instantly gives you a glow,” he said.

If you’re looking to wear all neon, Uter suggests wearing a slick neon dress with chunky gold accessories. If that’s too much for your style, a great way to add a touch of neon to any outfit is through accessories, such as shoes or a bag.

Uter admitted he personally loves a more subtle touch in an outfit, like pairing a neon jacket with simple denim pants, a black bralette, and cool kitten heels.

“You will look fabulous without trying too hard,” he said. “I always recommend pairing neon with pants or a long dress or skirt. Keep the neon pieces slick and modern.”

Short suits are perfect for looking professional while staying cool.

Kirstin Sinclair/FilmMagic/Getty Images Skip the long pants and opt for a short suit this summer.

Stylist Ellie Witt suggests pairing a short suit with a cami or bra and statement earrings. If you want to dress it down, Witt said to add a white T-shirt under the blazer.

Danyul Brown, a celebrity stylist, is also a big fan of combining a vest with shorts but recommends making sure there is a pop of colour or a statement somewhere in the outfit.

“I think it’s essential to implement colour or a print into any outfit this summer,” he said. “Workwear will for sure stick around for a while.”

Flared trousers were a thing of the past, but they are making a comeback this year.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Flared trousers will make it easy to transition from summer to fall.

Designer David Meister thinks flared trousers look good on just about everyone.

“Because they flare out and get wider at the bottom, it helps balance with the width of your hips,” he said.

Over-the-top sleeves will be popular again this summer.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Dramatic sleeves have been a trend for about a year.

Interesting sleeves have been around for a while and they are sticking around this summer, according to Meister.

Crochet is an easy trend that was popular in the ’70s.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images Crochet was huge in the ’60s and ’70s.

Just like tie-dye, crochet is another trend that is easy to wear.

“Head-to-toe crochet looks great because it looks handcrafted and beautiful without looking so polished,” Meister said.

Dad sneakers are sticking around this summer, and they are perfect to dress down any outfit.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Dad sneakers aren’t going anywhere.

Witt suggested wearing Bermuda denim shorts and a tank top with dad sneakers for a dressed down and effortless look.

A way to dress them up is by wearing a pretty floral dress and a baguette bag.

Slip dresses are so effortless and that’s what summer should be all about.

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Slip dresses are effortless.

“A classic slip dress needs nothing but confidence,” Witt said.

One way she suggested wearing them was barefoot around the house with a cute cardigan over the top.

Fellow stylist Kirsty Stewart said the slip dress is a part of that stripped back, ’90s style that people are loving again.

“Think simple slip dresses, tank tops, straight leg jeans, and your boyfriend’s blazer,” she said.

Wearing head-to-toe white is one summer trend that will look great even as the weather starts to cool down.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images All-white is one trend that is OK to wear year-round.

Witt admitted that white shorts are her favourite because they have a slightly masculine feel and are a sexy staple. She suggested pairing them with an oversized white shirt, gold jewellery, and a simple heeled sandal.

Stylist Ashley Pruitt admits that although ethereal whites have always been a summer staple, this season is all about the new romantic twist of wearing flowy, wedding-like dresses, relaxed pants, silk camisoles, and delicate cashmere.

“The accessories are the key to dressing it up or down,” she said. “This trend can be transitioned into fall by introducing heavier fabrics, mixing the whites with darker tones, and pairing the look with beige suede booties.”

For the daytime, Pruitt loves an all-white outfit with an ankle-wrapped sandal. You can change into a gold or silver sandal for the evening.

Square-toe mules are easy to transition from day to night.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Designers started releasing square-toe mules last year.

Pruitt said this shoe has been a hit this season.

“It is the perfect style to not feel overdressed during the day but still appropriate for an evening dinner,” she said.

One way she suggested wearing them is with high-waisted shorts, frayed and cropped denim, or a jumpsuit for the daytime. For the evening, you can pair the shoes with a silk camisole dress.

“For fall, the mule can easily be transitioned into a closed-toe mule or open-back loafer style,” she added.

Baguette bags are the new version of the tiny purses that were all over the red carpet last year.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Baguette bags are the new tiny purses.

The tiny purses are a thing of the past because baguette bags are taking their place. Stewart said the bag is one trend that is going to stick around for a while. She also said getting the bag in a pastel colour is the perfect way to embrace the trend this summer.

Leave the flip flops for the pool and throw on your best high-heeled thong sandals this summer.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Thong sandals are the elevated version of a flip flop.

Brands like Bevza and Neous have been releasing high-heeled thong sandals for the last year, and they are going to be huge this summer.

“They are a simple and effective way to elevate your look,” Stewart said.

Baby-doll dresses are perfect for when you want to easily look put together.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Baby-doll dresses are perfect to just throw on.

Meister is a big fan of this trend because it’s just so effortless.

“They are being done in almost all the colour trends and I think they are adorable,” he said. “You can wear them casually, or even throw one over a swimsuit.”

Birkenstocks are easy to slide on, and you can style them in different ways.

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images Designers have continued to release their own version of Birkenstocks for several seasons.

Birkenstocks have been around for years, but more and more designers are now releasing their own take on the shoe.

“It’s a staple and people have known it their whole lives,” Meister said. “It’s comfortable and they feel good.”

Bermuda shorts can easily become a wardrobe staple.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Skip the tiny shorts and try these longer ones instead.

If short suits aren’t for you, think about trying out a Bermuda short instead. You can wear them with everything from a tank top and dad sneakers to a dressy vest.

“Tailoring had a big moment last season, and people aren’t ready to give up suits yet. I expect to see a lot of Bermuda-short suits this season,” Stewart said.

Crisp button-up shirts can be worn in so many different ways.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images It’s easy to get creative with a button-up shirt.

There are so many ways to get creative with a button-up shirt.

You can dress the shirt up by layering it over a strapless dress, or dress it down by wearing it off the shoulder with a pair of boyfriend jeans, Roser said.

Oversized clutches can easily be a statement piece.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Oversized clutches will be popular this summer.

This summer, people will be trading in their tiny clutches for an oversized version.

You can wear the purse with your favourite casual jeans and a T-shirt, or give it an evening twist with an all-white look or a linen blouse tucked into a flowy silk skirt and sandals.

Pruitt said the style will also be around in the fall, but the purses will be available in rich colours like burgundy, brown, and black.

Waistcoats, or vests, were big in the early 2000s, and they are making a comeback for the summer.

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images Vests are making a comeback this summer.

This is stylist Harriet Byczok’s favourite summer trend because it’s so versatile.

“One of my favourite things about this trend is the way it defines your figure and creates a subtle, sexy silhouette,” she said.

Byczok said you can dress up a vest with a pair of matching trousers, or wear one with shorts and a shirt or a loose-fitting dress for an effortlessly cool appearance.

