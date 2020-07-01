Stylists and designers reveal the 9 fashion trends you should avoid this summer

Jeremy Moeller/Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Square-toe shoes, biker shorts, and head-to-toe denim are some of the summer trends experts say it’s best to avoid this year.

Some of this summer’s biggest fashion trends include biker shorts, tropical prints, and thong sandals.

Although today’s fashion is all about embracing clothing that was popular in the ’70s, 80s, and ’90s, some of these trends are meant to be left in the past.

Insider spoke to celebrity stylist Scot Louie and designer David Meister about some of the summer trends people should avoid this year.

In terms of fashion, 2020 has been all about embracing popular clothing from the ’70s, ’80s, ’90s, and early 2000s.

Biker shorts, for instance, were huge in the ’80s and have been making a comeback over the last few years. Although they may be popular again this summer, some stylists and designers think biker shorts, along with other clothing items from the past, should be left on the rack.

Neon is here to stay this summer, but the monochromatic look might be a bit too much.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Monochromatic neon is not the only way to embrace the fluorescent colour trend.

Celebrity stylist Scot Louie, whose clients include Kehlani and Keke Palmer, knows the trend isn’t going to go away but suggests toning it down a bit by avoiding head-to-toe neon.

“As neons have proven they’re here to stay, it’s time to move away from monochrome neon and pair them with neutrals or colour-block your neons,” Louie said.

Despite how cool some might think square-toe sandals are, this is a trend that Meister absolutely hates.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Bottega Veneta brought the square-toe sandal back to the forefront with its fall 2019 collection.

Bottega Veneta’s creative director, Daniel Lee, debuted his take on square-toe shoes with mules and mesh pumps for his fall 2019 collection, and people quickly embraced the look. However, this is one trend that designer David Meister is not a fan of.

“I love the new Bottega Veneta line, but those square toes are just interesting, and I don’t want to look interesting,” he told Insider. “I believe shoes should be pretty or sexy. They don’t look good or sexy.”

Place the chunky sneakers in the back of your closet this summer.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Chunky sneakers first started becoming popular again in 2018.

Chunky sneakers, dad sneakers, ugly sneakers, or whatever you want to call this shoe trend started becoming popular again in the spring of 2018, and two years later, it’s still going strong.

Louie suggests leaving them behind and trying out a backless loafer or a strappy kitten heel instead.

“Take those cinder blocks off your feet and give your soles a break,” he said. “Summer is here and as we make our way off the couch, let’s leave behind the heavy footwear.”

Athleisure was probably your go-to during quarantine, but it’s time to take any excuse to dress up and leave this trend alone.

Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images Biker shorts first became popular in the ’80s.

“If you aren’t on the court or in the gym, then it’s time to pack up the biker shorts and joggers,” Louie said.

He suggests skipping this trend and swapping it out for a Bermuda short suit instead, like the one Julia Roberts wore in “Pretty Woman.”

Denim-on-denim is one trend that can be very difficult to pull off, so it’s best to just avoid it altogether.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Wearing head-to-toe denim isn’t always the best look to try and embrace.

Just like wearing all neon can be a bit too much, so is putting on an all-denim outfit.

“One in a million looks fabulous in head-to-toe denim and the rest it’s like, ‘What are you thinking?'” Meister said. “To pull off all denim is tough, so that’s not for everyone.”

Leopard is a classic, but it’s time to trade it in for a different animal print.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images Swap out leopard for zebra print.

Leopard is one animal print that is going to be popular for years and years to come, but this summer, try swapping it our for zebra, Louie said.

Thong sandals need to stay in the ’90s, according to Meister.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Thong sandals are basically the elevated version of a flip-flop.

“I am not a fan, except if you’re throwing them on to go to the pool,” he said. “They have their place, but I don’t want to see everyone running around in them.”

Tropical prints, like those on Hawaiian shirts, can be hit or miss.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Meister admitted he isn’t a big fan of this trend.

Meister said that most tropical prints are bad and just not done correctly.

“To me, it needs to be done really well, and I think they look silly on most people,” he said.

According to Meister, there’s no point in bothering with waistcoats or vests this summer.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Vests are making a comeback this season.

This is a trend that some stylists suggest would work great for those going back to the office who are looking to switch up their workwear.

But Meister said people shouldn’t even bother with it, and should instead focus on dressing up after having to sit at home for so long.

