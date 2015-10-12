Popular Fairfax columnist Sam de Brito has died

Sam de Drito/ Facebook.

Sydney author Sam de Brito, who wrote The Sun Herald’s popular weekly column All Men Are Liars, has died. He was 46.

He was found dead in his home in the Sydney beachside suburb on North Bondi on this morning, Fairfax Media reports.

His family issued a statement to Fairfax saying he would be “remembered as a loving son, brother, nephew, uncle, cousin and friend, as well as a distinguished columnist and author”.

His provocative column began as a blog nearly 20 years ago and tackled male issues with an often confessional style.

The father of one’s weekend column, titled “Why parents should share a bed with their children”, talked about his own experience with his five-year-old daughter.

He could be contrarian and would range from male sexuality to global political issues, one minute discussing Middle East peace, the next what he considered some of the flaws in feminist behaviour.

He was on occasion accused of misogyny but was always happy to argue his point of view, and take on his detractors, whether on Twitter or in his columns, often with a healthy dose of humour.

His five books included two on advice for children: No Tattoos Before You’re Thirty, and No Sex With Your Ex, as well as the “self-improvement handbook”, Building a Better Bloke.

He also wrote two novels, The Lost Boys and Hello Darkness, which playwright Louis Nowra reviewed disparagingly as a new genre, “dickhead lit”.

As well as provoking strong reactions, his writing also inspired legions of fans and was compulsory weekend reading for many tens of thousands.

He also worked as a screenwriter on shows such as Water Rats and Stingers.

Sam de Brito is survived by his daughter, Anoushka.

His family asked for privacy as they await the results of the coroner’s report.

