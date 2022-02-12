7 engagement ring trends that will be popular in 2022, according to experts

- Insider spoke to experts about the engagement ring styles everyone will be wearing in 2022.
- Experts say two-stone and oval engagement rings are going to be popular.
- Other rings that will be on trend this year include pear and emerald-cut diamonds.
“They look beautiful on everyone’s hand. Plus, they show their carat weight well, which is an added bonus,” she said.
The Clear Cut founder added that when it comes to ovals, color is the most important aspect of the four C’s: cut, color, clarity, and carat. That means a buyer should be looking in the colorless to the near-colorless range when purchasing an oval diamond.
In terms of clarity, Landau said that ovals are good at hiding imperfections, so it’s not necessary to look for a completely clear diamond.
Landau said old European-cut diamonds, which were common during the Art Deco period, are one type of antique style that will be popular this year.
“Because they are hand-cut and have no standardization in terms of proportions, no two antique diamonds are exactly alike,” she added.
Landau also said that bezel-set and more nontraditional settings will be popular ways to style emerald diamonds this year.
“Emeralds are so classic, and we are seeing a lot of people wanting to put a trendier twist on this timeless elegant design, so it isn’t just your grandma’s emerald-cut ring,” she said.
Stephanie Gottlieb of Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry agreed with Landau that bezel-style engagement rings are on the rise because it’s not commonly found in bridal pieces.
“It’s great for everyday wear because it’s super protective of the stones,” Gottlieb added.
Gottlieb also said that she recommends keeping the bezel as an open-basket setting so the light can catch the stone from all angles.
“They are less expensive and look very big for their carat weights in comparison to other shapes, so they offer a great ‘value,'” she said.
Gottlieb added that when buying marquise diamonds, or other elongated brilliant shapes, it’s important to look out for the “bowtie” effect.
“This occurs when there is poor light performance in the center of the stone, creating what looks like a dark bowtie shape,” she said. “This is an effect of how the stone is cut.”
“It’s a cut that is very rare and hard to find,” she added.
Gottlieb said that a two-stone engagement ring allows clients to have fun with what diamonds they want to work with.
Landau said she thinks three-stone rings with bigger side stones such as trapezoids and epaulettes will also be big in 2022.
When it comes to buying the diamond, she said that while you don’t need to splurge, you don’t want to go too low in color because it can be easily seen in the tips.
“Where you can drop down is clarity. Pears hide inclusions extremely well, so you can comfortably be in the SI range and still find eye-clean options,” she said.
Overall, the Ring Concierge founder said that the biggest mistake people make when buying any diamond engagement ring is focusing too much on color and clarity.
“Everyone thinks they need a colorless and flawless diamond, but in reality, it’s very difficult to see the difference between different color and clarity grades,” she said.
