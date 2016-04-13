A popular beauty product is under fire for allegedly making a woman's hair fall out

Facebook/Nicole Baxter The photo that Baxter shared on Facebook.

A dry shampoo company is under fire.

Nicole Baxter took to Facebook to warn her friends about Batiste Dry Shampoo, which she believes has made her her hair fall out, The Cut reports.

In turn, more than 30,000 other people have shared her post.

Baxter wrote about how she had been trying to diagnose a mysterious bald spot. To make things worse, she also claimed she had “wee red sores and blisters all over [her] scalp and a terrible burning sensation all over [her] head- to the point where [she] would wake up several times a night due to the discomfort/pain.” A dermatologist diagnosed her with triangular alopecia.

She was going to need a scalp biopsy. The doctors instructed her to stop using any hair products. She stopped using dry shampoo, and the doctor said her hair looked better.

“The said it’s the best thing I could have of done for myself- if she had been at my initial appointment she never would have even prescribed the biopsy if I had dry shampoo in my hair that day and that a biopsy isn’t going to have any benefit because it can’t do anything for the bald patch. So I left the hospital with my scalp fully intact and a prescription for a bottle of T-Gel!” Baxter wrote.

She blames it all on the dry shampoo. “Moral of the story- Dry shampoo caused me to now have this bald patch on my head (which I still have and it may or may not grow back, but nothing can be done) and a terrible scalp for ages. Just wash your hair people!” she wrote.

Batiste didnt immediately respond to request for comment.

This isn’t the first popular hair product to be blamed for hair loss. Just a few months ago, hundreds of women accused shampoo solution Wen of causing hair loss.

And for those plagued by the question of how frequently they should wash their hair (with regular shampoo), the answer remains tricky; it depends on a variety of factors, including your hair’s texture, skin type, and your hairstyle.

Here’s Baxter’s full Facebook post:

