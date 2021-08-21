Search

Popular Disney foods you can find outside of the parks, from Dole Whip to rainbow popcorn

Tarah Chieffi
A photo of the Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse statues at Walt Disney World in Florida with crowds of people in 2019. Images of Dole Whip and Mickey Mouse ice cream bars in circles on the image.
Dole Whip mix and Mickey-shaped ice cream bars are two Disney treats you can buy to enjoy at home. Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images; Disney Parks; Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images
  • Many food products specific to Disney parks can be delivered to your front door.
  • Parkgoers can buy coffee blends from Joffrey’s and Dole Whip mixes online.
  • Fans can buy the exact batter mix that Disney uses for its Mickey-shaped waffles.
Dole Whip is a popular treat to enjoy at Disney parks, but you can also buy the mix.
Disney Springs dole whip
A serving of Dole Whip at Disney Springs. Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider
In April 2020, Disney released a recipe for Dole Whip, which requires only pineapple chunks, vanilla ice cream, and pineapple juice. 

The pineapple Dole Whip served at Disney parks, however, is listed in Disney World’s guide to plant-based dining, meaning it’s made without dairy.

According to Disney Food Blog, the version shared by Disney is a suitable at-home substitute, though it’s not the true vegan and gluten-free pineapple soft serve you can get at Disney. 

Fans can also buy the official Dole Pineapple Soft Serve Mix on Amazon. The only other ingredient required is cold water, and you will need a soft-serve ice cream maker. According to Amazon reviewers, this mix is the real deal.

Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars are a classic Disney treat you can find at your local grocery store.
Mickey ice cream
Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars. Disney Parks
In November 2018, Mickey Mouse celebrated his 90th birthday, and Disney celebrated in a big way. There was an art exhibition in New York City, specialty merchandise, and birthday parties at Disney parks around the globe.

For those who couldn’t sing “Happy Birthday” to Mickey in person, Disney also released a line of ice cream bars similar to those sold in the parks.

You can find Mickey Mouse Ice Cream Bars at grocery and drug stores across the US, including Target and Meijer.

You can buy the caramel corn from Epcot’s iconic Karamell-Küche.
Caramel corn in a bag (stock image).
A stock photo of caramel corn. Patipat Paipew / EyeEm via Getty Images
Karamell-Küche, German for “caramel kitchen,” is a snack shop situated among the handful of Bavarian-style buildings that make up Epcot’s Germany Pavilion at Walt Disney World in Florida. The shop is known for its wide selection of caramel-covered treats, but the freshly popped caramel corn is one of the most popular items. 

The shop is sponsored by German candy maker Werther’s Original Caramel, which makes  caramel sweets that are  widely available at grocery stores and online. 

Although nothing quite compares to the experience of strolling through Epcot’s World Showcase with a bag of freshly popped caramel corn, you can get a bag of Werther’s Original Caramel Popcorn from Amazon.

Carbon’s Golden Malted Waffle Mix is the secret to Disney’s delicious Mickey waffles, and you can buy it to make at home.
Mickey-shaped waffles on a yellow plate with bacon taken at a Disney park breakfast.
Mickey-shaped waffles. Shutterstock
Many fans know that there’s something special about the Mickey waffles you can order at Disney restaurants.

According to the Disney Food Blog, Disney uses Carbon’s Golden Malted Waffle Mix. While the company doesn’t explicitly mention Disney, Carbon states on its website that it supplies waffle irons and mixes for “the best hotels, universities, restaurants and theme parks.”  

You don’t have to visit any of these to get your own plate of warm, golden, crispy Mickey waffles because the very same mix used in Disney restaurants is available to order on Amazon for around $US20 ($AU28) at the time of writing.

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company’s coffee blends developed for Disney restaurants can be shipped to your home.
A person holding a coffee cup with Joffrey's Coffee And Tea logo on it in front of the castle at Disney World in Florida.
An Instagram post by Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company posted in 2020. @JoffreysCoffeeAndTea/Instagram
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has been operating coffee kiosks at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, since 1995. 

In 2013, Disney named Joffrey’s the official specialty coffee of Disney World, Disneyland, and the Disney Vacation Club, and the Joffrey’s team developed coffee blends that would be available exclusively at Disney.

Fans of the theme park’s signature coffee can also buy it for their homes, too. Joffrey’s sells its special Disney coffee flavors online.

For around $US44 ($AU62) per month, you can let Joffrey’s surprise you with a rotating coffee subscription that lets you sample different Disney-specific blends every month.

If flavored lattes are more your style, you can play at-home barista with your favorite Joffrey’s blend and these delicious recipes from the Disney parks.

You don’t have to go to Disney Springs to enjoy the colorful confections from Sprinkles Cupcakes.
A customer uses a Cupcake ATM at Sprinkles Cupcakes.
A woman takes her order of cupcakes after using a ‘Cupcake ATM’ created by Sprinkles bakery on March 25, 2014, in New York City. Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Sprinkles Cupcakes was the first bakeshop in the world to dispense its sugary-sweet wares via cupcake ATMs, but you no longer have to visit its Disney Springs location in person to try them.

Sprinkles’ foray into national delivery means you can enjoy a box of a dozen freshly baked, flash-frozen cupcakes in the comfort of your own home.

Though you won’t have access to their full menu of flavors, you can sample three each of four fan-favorites: Red Velvet, Vanilla, Dark Chocolate, and Sprinkle. The bakeshop will even throw in a small package of their signature dot decorations so you can adorn your cupcakes after they thaw. 

A box of 12 costs $US99 ($AU139) at the time of writing and includes shipping anywhere in the continental US and if you order early enough, you can get those cupcakes in your mouth the very next day. 

You can bring a taste of Disney parks’ Main Street home with a bag of its famous rainbow-colored popcorn.
A bag of colorful Main Street Popcorn from Disney parks.
Main Street Popcorn’s Confetti flavor. Amazon
Most Disney snacks look as good as they taste, and the parks’ sweet and fruity popcorn from Main Street Popcorn Company is no exception.

The rainbow-hued Confetti popcorn is available at retail locations all over Disney World and Disneyland.

Fans can get the same theme-park treat on Amazon for $US17.95 ($AU25) at the time of writing.