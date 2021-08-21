Popular Disney foods you can find outside of the parks, from Dole Whip to rainbow popcorn

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company’s coffee blends developed for Disney restaurants can be shipped to your home.

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company has been operating coffee kiosks at Disney World in Orlando, Florida, since 1995.

In 2013, Disney named Joffrey’s the official specialty coffee of Disney World, Disneyland, and the Disney Vacation Club, and the Joffrey’s team developed coffee blends that would be available exclusively at Disney.

Fans of the theme park’s signature coffee can also buy it for their homes, too. Joffrey’s sells its special Disney coffee flavors online.

For around $US44 ($AU62) per month, you can let Joffrey’s surprise you with a rotating coffee subscription that lets you sample different Disney-specific blends every month.

If flavored lattes are more your style, you can play at-home barista with your favorite Joffrey’s blend and these delicious recipes from the Disney parks.