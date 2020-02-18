The top 20 most popular travel destinations on Instagram for people who travel and live in camper vans

Brittany Chang
Joe Daniel Price/Getty ImagesVancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

In recent years, “van life” has been growing in popularity – a trend that can be seen most prominently on Instagram.

Australia-based insurance company Budget Direct has compiled a list of the most popular destinations for the nomadic van-based travellers by using data from the social media platform.

On Instagram alone, #VanLife has been hashtagged 6.6 million times and #VanLifeDiaries almost 1.3 million times, offering picturesque glimpses into life on the road. Many of these photos show off the tiny homes on wheels and van lifers in nature, surrounded by forests, mountains, lakes, and oceans.

Budget Direct’s list is led by Vancouver, British Columbia, which is followed by Los Angeles and Banff, Alberta. While Vancouver is tagged 4.5 times more than Los Angeles, California as a whole is the most popular US state for van lifers: the Golden State was hashtagged three times more than the next most popular van life state, Colorado.

The insurance company gathered metadata from 25,000 photos that were hashtagged on Instagram with #VanLife by using “custom scripts.” Of the 25,000 images, 10,699 of them had metadata tags of the town or city the photos were in. Budget Direct then gathered all of the locations and compiled them into a list to see which ones were tagged the most.

Keep scrolling to see which locations made the list:

20. Asheville, North Carolina

Courtesy of TripAdvisorAsheville, North Carolina.

19. New York City

Alexander Spatari/ Getty ImagesNew York.

18. Richmond, British Columbia, Canada

Jeff Vinnick/Getty ImagesRichmond, BC.

17. Hamburg, Germany

Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesHamburg, Germany.

16. Bend, Oregon

Facebook/Visit BendBend, Oregon.

15. Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia

Robert Cianflone/GettyGold Coast, Queensland, Australia.

14. Munich, Germany

Joerg Koch/GettyMunich, Germany.

13. Denver, Colorado

Doug Pensinger/Getty ImagesDenver, Colorado.

12. Yosemite Village, California

AP Photo/Ben MargotYosemite Village, California.

11. Milan, Italy

REUTERS/Flavio Lo ScalzoMilan, Italy.

10. London, United Kingdom

Alexander Spatari/Getty ImagesLondon, United Kingdom.

9. Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming

Matthew Brown/APYellowstone National Park.

8. Moab, Utah

Courtesy of TripAdvisorMoab, Utah.

7. San Francisco

Getty Images/AJ_WattSan Francisco, California.

6. San Diego, California

Courtesy of TripAdvisorSan Diego, California.

5. Portland, Oregon

Getty ImagesPortland, Oregon.

4. Venice, Italy

Marco Di Lauro/Getty ImagesVenice, Italy.

3. Banff, Alberta, Canada

Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

2. Los Angeles

Getty ImagesLA.

1. Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Joe Daniel Price/Getty Images

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.