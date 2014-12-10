This Amazing 25-Year-Old Woman Helped Bring Apollo Astronauts Back From The Moon

Dec. 24 is the 46th anniversary of Apollo 8’s lunar orbit — the first manned mission to travel to the moon and back.

Although NASA was full of men at the time, there was one woman in the mix: Frances “Poppy” Northcutt, who was an integral part of the engineering team on the Apollo missions.

Northcutt’s experience with working on the Apollo 8 mission is detailed in the PBS documentary, “MAKERS: Women in Space,” the third film in a series of six documentaries about women pioneers.

