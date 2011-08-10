This Girl Made A Business By Taking A Picture Of Herself Every Day

On January 1, 2010, Poppy Dinsey decided to take a picture of her outfit each day and post it on her site, What I Wore Today.



Not surprisingly, Dinsey found an audience.

It wasn’t surprising because she is…

Charming: “The sleeves make me happier than I could ever put down in words.”

Goofy: “I like wearing a cape, it makes me feel more important than I am.”)

Fun: “And I felt like a cuddly Chewbacca, which is exciting enough in itself.”

Cute: Photos from recent Daily Mail story highlight her, um, assets, which she happily flaunts.)

Dinsey spawned a host of imitators, and she’s been invited to curate collections and model.

Now, WIWT is launching a social network. It’s currently in closed beta, but Dinsey emailed an explanation of what’s coming:

The new WIWT will allow anyone to upload their outfits and tag the brands they’re wearing, where they’re wearing them and how they feel. Users can then browse by these tags to discover new brands, new fashion inspiration and see what’s popular in different cities.

You can use the tags to do all sorts, if you want to see all the hungover people in London on a Sunday morning wearing pajamas – you can! Users can also click out to buy the garments other users have tagged too, so if you like what someone is wearing you’re just a click away from buying it yourself.

Users also gain kudos for different actions on the site, including receiving gold stars from other users and being featured on the homepage.

Soon you’ll be able to see the top users for each brand/city/mood and so on. Users with the most kudos will then get real ‘offline’ perks, like discounts and event invites.

Sounds similar to a couple startups here in New York, Fashism and Go Try It On. Rest assured, we’ll be following the Poppy Dinsey story going forward…

I loved this pastel outfit for a lot of reasons but mainly because this was the only time I got to wear these painfully cool trousers. My calves were too fat for them and I split the seams within the first few hours of wearing them. Luckily I was at home with only my cousins and grandparents to laugh at me. This outfit wasn't anything special, but I do love old baseball tees and battered shorts. I pretend I'm a shouty baseball 'mum' going crazy on the sidelines, even though I don't understand baseball and don't have any kids. Does baseball even have sidelines? I am out of my depth. Cute shirt though, I'm sure you'll agree. I love this Miss Selfridge dress, I wore it to a Bridesmaids screening I held in London because it's kinda a teensy bit bridesmaidy. But I've basically chosen this outfit as a favourite because somehow my hair managed to look magnificent. I have no idea how that happened. A rare miracle. I've never been skiing and snow doesn't really settle here in the UK very often - not enough to get excited about anyway. But in January 2010 we had major snowfall and whilst this may look like the Alps, this is just a couple of minutes from my house. Trust me, it was exciting at the time :) And I felt like a cuddly Chewbacca, which is exciting enough in itself. I was pretending to be a bumblebee in this yellow and black ensemble. The skirt is made specifically for swishing around. Sometimes it's cool to dress as The Flash, just because. I saw one of my favourite Eastenders characters wearing this dress to a wedding in one episode, I then hunted it down and MADE IT MINE. The sleeves make me happier than I could ever put down in words. This picture was taken in Mallorca, shortly before an elderly Italian gentleman helped me fish out the ridiculous sleeves from a tray of pasta sauce at a buffet cart. The dress has, thankfully, survived the laundry process. I like wearing a cape, it makes me feel more important than I am. This was a pretty special day, I was at Mango's HQ in Barcelona styling two outfits for a shoot. This was one of the outfits I put together. I liked the lemons. I was drinking a lot of lemonade at the time. This was a festival outfit on a day where the weather was pretty chilly. I look like I should be up a mountain shooting people. I bloody LOVE it. Meanwhile, on Varick Street... Ex-HarperCollins CEO Jane Friedman Is Revolutionizing The Publishing Industry. Again. >>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.