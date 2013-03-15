MEN'S FASHION ALERT: Popping Your Collar Is Back

Photo: YouTube

The word from men’s high fashion lines this spring is that the popped collar is back, reports the WSJ. The look has been spotted on runways from J Crew to Armani.But before you rewatch all of your John Hughes movies to get just the right pop, note that the 2013 trend is slightly different from the old 1980s look.



From WSJ:

The modern upturned collar is a nonchalant flourish meant to give an outfit a little flair. It draws on the Italian concept of sprezzatura—an expression of style meant to look spontaneous—that has infiltrated menswear in recent years, showing up in rolled-up pants cuffs a few years ago and pocket squares spilling out of the pocket in an apparently unstudied way.

So yeah, pair it with a pocket square.

For the full story, head to WSJ>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.