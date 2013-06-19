Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich Gave A Classic Answer When He Was Asked How His Team Would Come Back For Game 7

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich now has to find a way to motivate his team for Game 7 after they were 5 seconds away from beating the Miami Heat and winning the NBA title in Game 6.



So how will he do it?

The notoriously media-adverse Popovich was asked that very question at his postgame press conference. His answer was vintage Pop:

Reporter: “What do you do for Game 7, how do you get your guys into Game 7?”

Popovich: “I get them on the bus. It arrives at the ramp over here. We get off the bus. We go on the court, and we play. That’s how we get ready.”

Popovich’s testiness is understandable. His squad just collapsed when they were on the brink of a title.

The video is great too:

