An Incredible Space Picture Of An Ash-Spewing Volcano In Mexico

The Popocatepetl volcano in Mexico — located about 35 miles east of Mexico City — continues to shoot thick plumes of ash and smoke in the sky after Mexican authorities warned of an explosion last Friday.



This image taken from NASA’s Aqua satellite shows ash and smoke coming from the volcano on April 16, 2012.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, more than 30 million people live within view of Popocatepetl and a major eruption would endanger hundreds of thousands of citizens living in nearby communities.

The volcano last erupted on Dec. 18, 2000. It was the most violent eruption in more than 1,000 years, according to the AP.

Photo: NASA

