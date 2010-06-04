PopMatters.com Might Finally Start Paying Its Editors And Writers Thanks To BuzzMedia Deal

Earlier this week, BuzzMedia, the publisher of about three dozen pop culture and music sites, including Stereogum and Idolator, announced that it had added six new web properties to its roster.



The one that caught our eye was PopMatters.com, which, thanks to the deal, now finds itself in its most financially promising position since launching way back in 1999.

PopMatters is an influential cultural news and criticism website that has about 500 contributors, from smart young journalists eager for their first clips to seasoned academics who use the site as a forum for geeking out about their respective areas of study.

It also has a substantial masthead, including a stable of editors who oversee coverage across the various subject areas the publication covers—music, TV, film, books, comics, gaming, multimedia, etc.

None of those people get paid, however, except for the top two, founder/editor/publisher Sarah Zupko and senior editor Karen Zarker. (The site also employs a part-time web producer.) The writers, too, have been giving their content away for free for the past 11 years.

But Zupko told us she plans to add at least one more full-time editor, as well as additional web producers, as soon as some revenue starts coming in from PopMatters’ new partnership with BuzzMedia, and that her ultimate goal is to add paid staff writers and start paying all of the site’s contributors on a freelance basis.

“We’re very excited,” she said.

Zupko described the partnership as an “advertising deal” by which BuzzMedia’s sales and marketing team will bring in “major advertisers” and sponsorships to the site.

“We really haven’t had that kind of help in the past,” Zupko said.

Which is kind of surprising given how long PopMatters has been around.

The site has been steadily expanding since the beginning. A few years ago, it struck up a content distribution deal with McClatchy-Tribune and added a book publishing arm. Its traffic has grown to around 1 million uniques a month, Zupko said. (Its U.S. traffic is a bit lower than that—219,952 uniques in April 2010, up from 115,924 a year earlier, according to Compete.com.)

Have no investors come knocking on PopMatters’ door in the past decade?

“We’ve talked to a few other people, but it just never really made sense for us,” she said.

Buzzmedia, on the other hand, makes sense because like PopMatters, its focus is “the pop culture scene,” Tyler Goldman, the company’s CEO, told us.

“We’re helping them drive revenue,” he said. “It’s a very desirable audience that reads PopMatters; the 18- to 34-year-old demographic. And the more they have revenue, the more they can reinvest in their editorial product. What I think Sarah is looking for is a solid economic foundation.”

BuzzMedia itself has only recently snapped back into expansion mode. A year ago, the L.A.-based company laid off a quarter of its staff.

But it’s raised more than $40 million in funding, and its websites brought in a combined 16.5 million unique users in April.

BuzzMedia’s other new web properties are: Pure Volume, Concrete Loop and Gorilla vs. Bear, all three of which it has purchased, and The Hype Machine and RCRD LBL, which it has partnered with.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.