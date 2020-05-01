Popeyes sales surged a whopping 29% despite the coronavirus pandemic, as America's chicken sandwich obsession continues

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is still powerful.

Popeyes same-store sales surged a whopping 29.2% in the US in the most recent quarter, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Executives said that sales were up more than 30% for most of the quarter and roughly flat during the last two weeks of March, as COVID-19 spread in the US.

Most fast-food chains reported significant sales declines in the most recent quarter, including Popeyes’ sister brands Burger King and Tim Hortons.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Even the coronavirus pandemic couldn’t neutralise the power of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich.

Restaurant Brands International reported on Friday that Popeyes same-store sales grew 26.2% in the most recent quarter, with US same-store sales up 29.2%.

Executives said Popeyes’ success was driven by the continued popularity of the chicken sandwich.

In January, February, and the first two weeks of March, Popeyes’ same-store sales were up by more than 30%, according to executives. Popeyes’ parent company said same-store sales were roughly flat in the last two weeks of March, but that daily sales have returned to pre-COVID-19 levels as of the end of April.

“Popeyes’ success last year wasn’t like anything any of us have seen in our careers, but its resilience in the face of COVID-19, as dining rooms close across the country, was equally remarkable,” RBI CEO Jose Cil said in a call with investors on Friday.

Most fast-food chains have reported significant sales decline in the most recent quarter, with sales plummeting in late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Popeyes’ sister brand Burger King reported American same-store sales dropped 6.5% in the quarter, while Tim Horton’s same-store sales in Canada dropped 10.8%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.