Popeyes Has Big Plans To Double Its Stores And Set Itself Apart From KFC And Chick-Fil-A

Cheryl Bachelder, the CEO of Popeyes’ parent AFC Enterprises, has some big plans for the Louisiana-style fast food brand.She wants to double the amount of stores and try to drive “modest growth” internationally, according to Bret Thorn at Nation’s Restaurant News.



How’s she going to manage that?

Here are a few points from Thorn’s report:

Popeyes is investing in “building a distinctive brand,” trying to set itself apart from competitors like KFC, which has been wildly successful internationally. Its branding consistently touts Popeyes’ Louisiana heritage, and part of that involves revamping existing stores. It has been trying new designs in select markets in an attempt to drive home that message about its Louisiana roots.

Limited-time offers are going to play a large role in bringing “excitement” to the business, said Bachelder. For instance, Rip’n Chick’n, Dip’n Chick’n and Wicked Chick’n, along with butterfly shrimp, have been big successes for Popeyes.

It’s being very deliberate in its expansion, selecting new franchisees carefully. The president of Popeyes’ US division told Thorn, “We got really good at saying ‘no’ when we see locations that don’t meet our expectations. In fact, we probably say ‘no’ twice as often as we say ‘yes.'”

Popeyes wants to increase its international locations by 15%. It already has a significant presence in South Korea, Turkey and Canada, with some locations in the Middle East, Central America and Southeast Asia.

