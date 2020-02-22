Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches — here's how to get them

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Popeyes is giving away some of its famous chicken sandwiches.

Popeyes is giving away free chicken sandwiches to celebrate Leap Day.

In order to be eligible for the deal, customers will need to make a minimum purchase of $US15 from Popeyes via Postmates between February 24 and February 28, and at least one item in the order must be a chicken sandwich.

Eligible customers will receive a code for a free chicken sandwich and free delivery via email on February 29. The code will only be valid for redemption on that day.

Leap Day is around the corner, and Popeyes is giving away some of its beloved chicken sandwiches to celebrate the once-in-four-years occasion.

In order to be eligible for the deal, customers will need to make a minimum purchase of $US15 from Popeyes via Postmates between February 24 and February 28, and at least one item in the order must be a chicken sandwich.

After making the order, customers will receive a code for a free chicken sandwich via email on February 29. The code will be valid for redemption via Postmates on that day only.

According to a Postmates spokesperson, there will be no delivery fee for the free sandwich.

“Leap Day only comes around every four years so what better way to help Postmates customers celebrate an extra day with a little extra chicken from our great partners at Popeyes,” Brandon Teitel, senior vice president of brand strategy for Postmates, told Business Insider in an email.

Popeyes launched its chicken sandwich in August. The product was hugely popular and sold out nationally in two weeks following a Twitter spat between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A over which chain had the better sandwich. The feud has become known colloquially as the Chicken Sandwich Wars of 2019.

Popeyes’ chicken sandwich was brought back in November, and foot-traffic reports suggested that it might have been even more popular on its return.

