A major Popeyes franchisee says the viral chicken sandwich helped boost sales

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Popeyes chicken sandwich

A large Popeyes franchisee said that hype from the chain’s chicken sandwich helped same-store sales in its 55 locations surge this past quarter.

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc., which operates 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states, reported Monday that preliminary same-store sales for its Popeyes stores rose 21.2% year-over-year in the fourth quarter.

In his remarks, CEO and chairman of Carrols Daniel T. Accordino noted the strength of the chain’s coveted menu item, which went viral and sold out nationwide just two weeks after its initial launch in August.

“Although comparable sales decelerated in November and December versus October, we are encouraged by the continued strength of the Impossible Whopper, the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, and the muted discount environment throughout the fourth quarter as compared to the comparable prior year period,” said Accordino in a press release. “We lapped the highest level of 2018 discounting during November and December, which resulted in more modest comparable sales growth in the fourth quarter of 2019 than in the prior year quarter.”

Popeyes’ chicken sandwich went viral following a Twitter spat between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A over which chain had the superior sandwich. After selling out nationally just two weeks after its launch, the chain brought the sandwich back in November.

Foot-traffic reports of stores across the country surged on the day of sandwich’s relaunch in November at 299.3% above the baseline, indicating that the item might have been even more popular on its relaunch.

