Popeyes' chicken sandwich is back, and people are freaking out online

Áine Cain
Irene Jiang / Business InsiderPopeyes’ chicken sandwich is back.

The return of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich has got fans running around like the proverbial decapitated poultry.

After entering into the Chicken Sandwich Wars this August, Popeyes attracted a carnivorous horde of customers eager for more. And starting on Sunday, when Popeyes reintroduced its chicken sandwich to the menu, those diners’ deep-fried prayers were answered.

Fans took to social media to praise the chicken sandwiches, post memes, and poke fun at Popeyes rival Chick-fil-A.

Others sought to highlight the plight of Popeyes workers.Employees previously told Business Insider that the limited-edition chicken sandwich sparked angry mobs and ingredient shortages.

