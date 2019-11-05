Popeyes' chicken sandwich is back, and people are freaking out online

Irene Jiang / Business Insider Popeyes’ chicken sandwich is back.

The return of Popeyes’ chicken sandwich has got fans running around like the proverbial decapitated poultry.

After entering into the Chicken Sandwich Wars this August, Popeyes attracted a carnivorous horde of customers eager for more. And starting on Sunday, when Popeyes reintroduced its chicken sandwich to the menu, those diners’ deep-fried prayers were answered.

Fans took to social media to praise the chicken sandwiches, post memes, and poke fun at Popeyes rival Chick-fil-A.

In case you were on the fence about if you needed a Popeyes chicken sandwich today…. https://t.co/dkOaaynhVR pic.twitter.com/KDIG7eOLQv — Mycah Hatfield (@MycahABC13) November 3, 2019

Just showed up at the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich The Re-Up release party! pic.twitter.com/iOFN4PON2u — Austin Ryan | Rosé Out Now (@imaustinryan) November 3, 2019

Finally got my Popeyes chicken sandwich. It was delicious… sorry Chick-fil-a… Popeyes really is better. pic.twitter.com/IOqpN2a6lh — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) November 3, 2019

Shout out to everyone who ran the New York City marathon and shout out to everyone who stood in line for the return of the Popeyes chicken sandwich both being grueling hours-long tasks that you have waited many months for. We salute you. — Clint Smith (@ClintSmithIII) November 4, 2019

It’s literally a joke how much better the Popeyes chicken sandwich is than Chick-fil-A #blessed — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 3, 2019

Others sought to highlight the plight of Popeyes workers.Employees previously told Business Insider that the limited-edition chicken sandwich sparked angry mobs and ingredient shortages.

Popeyes employees getting themselves ready for the 2.0 version of the chicken sandwich drop tomorrow pic.twitter.com/KxRwgEmMWO — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) November 3, 2019

The return of the Popeyes Chicken sandwich…

Popeyes employees: pic.twitter.com/eBuPg156li — Evan (@EvanGonzalez_) November 4, 2019

Popeyes employees getting ready for the chicken sandwich restock pic.twitter.com/OWJgyq8WPN — coby white fan page (@jefehuey) November 3, 2019

Be nicer to the Popeyes employees this time around. — Anthony Moore (@AllThatandMoore) November 3, 2019

