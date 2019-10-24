Popeyes' viral chicken sandwich is reportedly returning to nearly 150 locations in early November — and the chain is hiring hundreds of extra workers to handle the hype

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

Popeyes is relaunching its popular chicken sandwich in about 150 franchise-owned Popeyes locations beginning in early November, Bloomberg first reported on Wednesday.

The restaurants will reportedly hire an additional 400 employees to manage the expected demand and could designate up to two people per store to make the coveted menu item.

Popeyes’ wildly popular chicken sandwich sold out just two weeks after it originally launched in August.

“We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible,” the company told Business Insider after the item ran out in August.

We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return,” Popeyes said in a statement. “As soon as we’re ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!”

Popeyes added that franchisees across the system have increased staffing to prepare for the relaunch of the chicken sandwich.

The menu item soared in popularity in August as a result of a Twitter spat between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A, causing employees to go into overdrive to fulfil orders.

It’s back. Sort of.

After selling out just two weeks after it was introduced, Popeyes’ highly popular chicken sandwich is coming back to around 150 franchise-owned stores in early November, Bloomberg’s Leslie Patton reported on Wednesday.

About 150 Popeyes locations operated by Sun Holdings Inc. will offer the sandwich starting in early November, the company’s CEO Guillermo Perales told Bloomberg. He added that the restaurants are hiring an additional 400 employees to manage the hype and could designate up to two people per store to make the coveted menu item.



“We have been working diligently to bring the sandwich back to our restaurants soon, as we know our guests are anxiously anticipating its return,” Popeyes said in a statement via email. “As soon as we’re ready to announce a date, we will let the world know!”

Popeyes added that franchisees across the system have increased staffing to prepare for the relaunch of the chicken sandwich.

Popeyes launched its chicken sandwich on August 12, igniting a Twitter feud between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A over which chain had the better sandwich. The tweets went viral, prompting a massive demand for the sandwich that outweighed the supply and forced employees to work hours of gruelling shifts, sometimes without breaks.



The menu item sold out after just two weeks. Popeyes announced a “Bring Your Own Bun” program for customers to get a substitute for the sandwich shortly after – and employees across the country were apparently left out of the loop.

An employee in a franchised California Popeyes told Business Insider that his distribution centre was preparing for the hype of the chicken sandwich relaunch in September. He mentioned that his location got a shipment of bread for the sandwich on Tuesday and that he heard the sandwich would be back in early November.

Sun Holdings Inc. did not immediately return a request for comment.

