Popeyes is giving away chicken sandwiches for free this week. Here's how to get one:

Popeyes fans can get the chain’s iconic chicken sandwich for free this week with a special offer.

Customers who use promo code “CHICKENWINNER” on DoorDash with a purchase of $US20 or more can get a sandwich combo meal for free this week.

The chain is celebrating the launch of its partnership with delivery service DoorDash across 1,000 stores.

Popeyes is offering its coveted chicken sandwich for free this week to celebrate its nationwide partnership with delivery service DoorDash across 1,000 stores.

Those who place a Popeyes order for $US20 or more through DoorDash with the promo code “CHICKENWINNER” can receive the chicken sandwich combo meal for free with their order without a delivery fee. The offer is available this week only, Monday through Sunday, January 19, and includes a sandwich with a signature side and small beverage.

“The positive response and demand for our new Chicken Sandwich sparked a social media frenzy and it was incredible to see this new product generate such excitement from our fans,” Bruno Cardinali, Popeyes’ head of marketing in North America, said in a press release. “We are thrilled about the continued buzz around our chicken sandwich and excited to deliver it to our loyal fans for free through our partnership with DoorDash.”

Popeyes initially launched its chicken sandwich nationwide in August. A Twitter spat between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A over which chain had the superior sandwich helped Popeyes’ new item go viral and sell out nationally after two weeks. The chain brought the sandwich back in November, and foot-traffic reports indicated that it might have been even more popular on its relaunch.

The feud between Popeyes and Chick-fil-A has become known colloquially as the Chicken Sandwich Wars of 2019.

