Why Is Popeye In Google's Logo Today?

Today’s Google logo features cartoon legend Popeye smacking some o’s and g’s with such force, he knocks open a can of spinach (his favourite muscle food).



Why?

Entertainment Weekly’s Ken Tucker sheds some light, explaining on his blog:

“Today is the birthday of Popeye creator E.C. Segar, born 115 years ago. Segar was a newspaper cartoonist, and Popeye was first seen in Segar’s comic strip “Thimble theatre,” starring the sailor, his rail-thin girlfriend Olive Oyl, her brother Castor Oyl, and, eventually, their hamburger-munching pal Wimpy, and Popeye’s rival for Olive, the hulking Bluto.”

It’s all coming back to us now! Did you ever watch “Popeye” reruns, or were you too busy watching “Duck Tales”?

