The Pope's Personal Army Comes From A Long Line Of Global Mercenaries

Geoffrey Ingersoll
Pope's guards

Don’t mistake these colourful gentlemen for anything less than trained killers.

New recruits in the Pope’s personal guard recently swore in last week — an annual ritual — and added a batch of 35 warriors to their ranks.

As Swiss troops, trained in Switzerland, they have a firm grasp of modern combat, small arms, and counter terrorism. The Vatican outfit always numbers just more than 100.

They’re on a paid contract to the Papacy … one that’s lasted 500 years.

The Swiss Guard started around the mid 1400s, when a village in the heart of the Alps was impoverished and in need of work.

The cluster of villages got together 15,000 men, trained them, and put them on loan to anyone who needed warriors.

Many of these warriors would do this during the winter, so they could farm during the summer.

The Vatican used the Swiss Mercs on and off for various engagements at the tail end of the 1400s.

From the 14th on into the 19th centuries, Swiss Guards and mercenaries could be found in courts and castles all around Europe.

The Pope officially asked for a constant presence of 200 Swiss Guard in 1503.

Their first major engagement for the Pope was in 1527, when 138 Swiss Guard fought to the last man defending the Pope against Romans.

Following centuries of relative Peace, an assassination attempt in the 80s prompted Guard authorities to implement more military training.

The guards themselves are required to go through a standard Swiss military bootcamp, then apply to this special duty.

New recruits have to learn basic Italian, Vatican close order marching drill, and various riot control measures.

They have to be Swiss citizens, have no criminal record, be single, and at least 5 foot 7 inches tall.

Their uniforms and arms are not just ceremonial, but working pieces of '15th century' armour and weaponry.

Uniform and armour design actually dates back to the early 1900s, but draws on paintings by Michelangelo and Rafaello for inspiration.

Their duties go beyond basic military training, kind of like the Marine Corps Silent drill platoon.

They have to be drilled in the ways of Vatican court, proper behaviour and tradition.

Now that you've taken a gander at the Swiss Guard ...

NOW GET A LOAD OF the 17 agencies which make up the most sophisticated spy apparatus in the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.