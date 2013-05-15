The Pope's Personal Army Comes From A Long Line Of Global Mercenaries

Don’t mistake these colourful gentlemen for anything less than trained killers.



New recruits in the Pope’s personal guard recently swore in last week — an annual ritual — and added a batch of 35 warriors to their ranks.

As Swiss troops, trained in Switzerland, they have a firm grasp of modern combat, small arms, and counter terrorism. The Vatican outfit always numbers just more than 100.

They’re on a paid contract to the Papacy … one that’s lasted 500 years.

