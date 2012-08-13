The Pope's Butler Has Been Ordered To Stand Trial For Aggravated Theft

Photo: AP

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Benedict’s former butler Paolo Gabriele, who was arrested last May in an investigation into leaks of documents alleging corruption in the Vatican, was on Monday ordered to stand trial on charges of aggravated theft.In a 35-page document on the case which rocked the Holy See, the Vatican also revealed that the butler had an accomplice, a computer expert who worked in the Vatican bureaucracy. The layman, who was named as Claudio Sciarpelletti, was also ordered to stand trial on charges of aiding an abetting a crime.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.