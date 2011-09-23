PAPAL POWER: The History Of The Popemobile

Photo: AP

As Pope Benedict XVI begins his tour of his home country, attention once again gets cast on the world’s most famous luxury vehicle.The Popemobile (to use its unofficial, but beloved name) was first introduced in 1930 and has seen countless redesigns and evolutions since then.



Depending on the country, year and level of security risk, the Pope has ridden around in vehicles resembling everything from a minibus to a golf cart. He even made one visit to the UK in an adapted truck.

What the future holds for the world’s holiest car, no one quite knows, but there are some rumours that the Pope may soon be modernizing his ride in order to look after the environment.

