The Former Popemobile Is Now Available For Bachelor Parties

Photo: The Dublin Wax Museum

In 1979, Pope John Paul II toured Ireland in the yellow Ford Transit van that served as the Popemobile. Now, the old van is available for bachelor and bachelorette parties.Paddy Dunning, an Irish businessman, came into possession of the defunct Popemobile when he acquired the Dublin Wax Museum a few years ago, according to The Telegraph. Sensing an opportunity, he gave the vehicle a $77,600 makeover, adding a Mercedes chassis.



According to the Irish Times, Dunning’s suggested uses for the Popemobile include “hen and stag [nights], debs and photo calls.”

As of today, the Wax Museum’s web site does not mention hen and stag (meaning bachelor and bachelorette) parties, but suggests hiring the vehicle “for events such as photo calls, product launches, sports club transport, charity events, exhibitions, pilgrimages and weddings.”

The revamped Popemobile will seat 15, including the seat from which Pope John Paul II once greeted the Irish crowds.

The hourly rate for rental is about $388.

