Pope: You Won't Find God On MySpace

We know a few social networking addicts who seem to spend more time collecting “friends” on Facebook than they spend with actual flesh-and-blood people in real life.



Well now comes a denunciation of social networking mania, from no less a moral authority than the Pope. Seriously, the Pope.

AP: Pope Benedict XVI says social networking sites such as Facebook and MySpace can foster friendships and understanding, but warns they also can isolate people and marginalize others…

Benedict welcomes as a “gift” new technologies such as social networking sites, saying they respond to the “fundamental desire” of people to communicate.

But he also warns that “obsessive” virtual socializing can isolate people from real interaction and deepen the digital divide by excluding those already marginalized.

He urges producers to ensure that the content respects human dignity and the “goodness and intimacy of human sexuality.”

Maybe the Pope is mad he’s not very popular. His Holiness has fewer than 26,000 “fans” on Facebook, compared to Barack Obama’s 4.1 million.

