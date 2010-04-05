Pope Vows To Get Church Pedophilia Down To Acceptable Levels

I won’t stand for so much of this!

Photo: The Onion: www.theonion.com

VATICAN CITY—Calling the behaviour shameful, sinful, and much more frequent than the Vatican was comfortable with, Pope Benedict XVI vowed this week to bring the widespread pedophilia within the Roman Catholic Church down to a more manageable level.Addressing thousands gathered at St. Peter’s Square on Easter Sunday, the pontiff offered his “most humble apologies” to abuse victims, and pledged to reduce the total number of molestations by 60 per cent over the next five years…



