A new book claims that the pope tried to kill Hitler

Pope Pius XII was reviled for his silence in the face of Nazism during and after World War II, and was thus often dubbed “Hitler’s Pope.”

However, a new book, “Church of Spies” by Mark Riebling, claims that Pius allegedly masterminded a number of plots to have Hitler overthrown from within.

According to the book, Pius only acted impartial, all the while secretly collaborating with members of the German resistance, and using his clout to get German politicians and bishops to discreetly keep tabs on Hitler. It also claims that Pius toned down any past criticisms he had against Hitler in order to not blow his cover.

However, Hitler’s habit of constantly changing his schedule made assassination attempts impossible. Josef Müller, one of Pius’ spies, was caught and thrown into the Dachau concentration camp.

Thanks to the book, over half a century after the war ended Pius is no longer being seen as “Hitler’s Pope.”

Story by Ian Phillips, editing by Stephen Parkhurst

