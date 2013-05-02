The Pope Is Rightly Calling Attention To One Of The Biggest Crises In The World

Pope Francis continues to condemn capitalism’s excesses.



Yesterday, according to an AFP report, Pope Francis ripped into the “slave labour” conditions at a Bangladesh factory whose collapse killed hundreds.

And then this morning, the Pope Tweeted the following:

My thoughts turn to all who are unemployed, often as a result of a self-centred mindset bent on profit at any cost. — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) May 2, 2013

The Pope isn’t a Marxist, and actually the Catholic Church has a history of being sceptical about the excesses of capitalism.

But still, this is the world’s top crisis, and many leaders are focused on other topics, so it’s great that one of the most influential people in the world is giving this the attention it deserves.

