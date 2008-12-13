Pope Still Talking: Wall Street Greed Evil, Caused Food Shortage

We kind of love that he is going on and on and on about the crisis. Ok, we get it, we’re evil and we caused it. Next! But, no, looks like Benedict XVI has found an audience favourite and is running with it.



Telegraph (UK): The pontiff launched a fierce attack on the financial institutions responsible for the economic downturn, and said their actions were directly linked to world poverty and starvation.

In message for World Peace Day on January 1, the Pope said finance which focused on short term profit was ‘a threat to all.’

He said the current food crisis had not been created by a lack of food but ‘the phenomenon of speculation and the inability of economic and political institutions to deal with needs and emergencies’.

“The unbridled pursuit of wealth for wealth’s sake creates a risk that in the world the rich will live in an ivory tower surrounded by a desert of poverty and degradation,” he wrote.

“Financial activity is only focused on itself without any consideration of the long term, the common good.”

The Pope said globalisation gave countries the opportunity to work together in beating world poverty and he urged world leaders to spend less on military weapons and more on development.

