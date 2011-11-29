The Pope Is Facing A New Legal Challenge In Germany

Photo: AP

A legal challenge has been launched against Pope Benedict XVI after he was spotted not wearing his seat belt during a visit to Germany in September.According to reports from German news agency DHA, Freiburg municipality confirmed that the legal action will go forward at the weekend.

The action was brought by an unnamed citizen of the city who noted that the Pope was not wearing his seat belt in his signature “Popemobile” car.

