Pope Says Nope To Dope

Pope Francis, whom has been called “a flaming liberal” due to his relatively moderate positions on abortion and homosexuality, is apparently not down with recreational marijuana.

According to the Associated Press, Francis spoke Friday at a a drug-enforcement conference meeting in Rome, where he said even limited attempts to legalise recreational drugs “are not only highly questionable from a legislative standpoint, but they fail to produce the desired effects.”

Two states — Washington and Colorado — have recently legalized recreational marijuana in the United States. Uruguay legalized its use in May.

However, Francis told told the participants at the International Drug Enforcement Conference that drug policy should be going in the opposite direction.

“Drug addiction is an evil, and with evil there can be no yielding or compromise,” the Catholic leader warned Friday, according to CNN.

For what it’s worth, the substance that generates the Vatican’s own white smoke remains a mystery.

