The pope and Russian Orthodox leader meet for first time in 1,000 years

Vatican Pope Francis, right, meets with Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill in Havana, Cuba, February 12, 2016.

Pope Francis, the leader of the Roman Catholic church, met with Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox church, in Havana, Cuba, on Friday.

Their meeting was the first between the leaders of their respective churches, the two biggest denominations in Christianity, since a schism between the them in 1054.

The two will sign a joint declaration on the persecution of Christians in places such as Iraq and Syria, after which Francis will continue on to Mexico for a visit, while Kirill will remain in Cuba for an official visit.

