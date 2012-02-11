Vatican Uncovers Possible Plot To Kill The Pope Within The Year

Photo: M.Mazur via flickr / Catholic Church (England and Wales)

The Italian press is going wild over a secret letter, known as the “mordkomplott” letter, that mentions an apparent plot to kill the Pope and was published Friday by Il Fatto Quotidiano.The anonymous letter was apparently written on the December 30 to a number of senior Vatican figures, and had been labelled “strictly confidential for the Holy Father”. It was written in German, the Pope’s native language.



In the letter an account is made of a conversation that Cardinal Paolo Romeo, the archbishop of Palermo, allegedly had with an Italian businessmen in Beijing last November. Cardinal Romeo apparently predicted that the pope would die within 12 months and suggested his replacement would be Angelo Scola, the archbishop of Milan.

The paper writes:

“His remarks were expressed with such certainty and resolution that the people he was speaking to thought, with a sense of alarm, that an attack on the Pope’s life was being planned,”

Il Fatto Quotidiano, a daily paper with a reputation for scoops, splashed the story on its front page, and said the letter was evidence of a deadly internal power struggle in the Vatican between the traditional Italian wing, and the German and Polish wing who have held the papacy in recent years.

However, a Vatican spokesperson said that the letter was “obviously delirious raving that cannot be taken seriously in any way,” while an Italian news agency has quoted Cardinal Romeo denying he made any such prediction.

The Telegraph reports that some experts think the letter may be used to force out Tarcisio Bertone, the Secretary of State and the Vatican’s second most senior figure, who is mentioned by name in the letter.

