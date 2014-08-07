'Live And Let Live' And 4 Other Happiness Tips From Pope Francis

AP Pope Francis thinks people should avoid negativity.

A little more than a week ago, Pope Francis gave his 10 tips for life happiness in an interview with the Argentine magazine Viva.

The tips were later translated and shared by the Catholic News Service. Here are our five favourites:

1. Have a “healthy sense of leisure.”

The Pope says that “consumerism has brought us anxiety” and that people need to make time for art, literature, and spending time with their families — even if work schedules make it difficult.

Pope Francis also thinks that families should turn off the television during meal time because turning it on makes it harder for people to communicate with one another.

2. Respect other people’s beliefs.

Pope Francis thinks that people should live and let live, even if their neighbours have different views from their own.

“We can inspire others through witness so that one grows together in communicating,” he said. “But the worst thing of all is religious proselytism, which paralyzes: ‘I am talking with you in order to persuade you,’ No. Each person dialogues, starting with his and her own identity. The church grows by attraction, not proselytizing.”

3. Don’t be negative.

The Pope says that it is healthy for people to let go of negativity.

“Needing to talk badly about others indicates low self-esteem,” he said. “That means, ‘I feel so low that instead of picking myself up I have to cut others down.'”

4. Be generous and open with other people.

“If you withdraw into yourself, you run the risk of becoming egocentric,” Pope Francis said. “And stagnant water becomes putrid.”

5. Take care of the environment.

The Pope called the destruction of nature one of the biggest challenges humanity is facing.

“I think a question that we’re not asking ourselves is: ‘Isn’t humanity committing suicide with this indiscriminate and tyrannical use of nature?'” he said.

